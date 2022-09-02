Shamita Shetty blends pink and positivity in a stunning gharara set

Shamita Shetty’s fashion game is getting better by the day. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion photoshoots on a regular basis on her Instagram profile. Shamita’s fashion diaries are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing. The actor keeps setting the fashion bar higher for us to conquer, one post at a time. Shamita’s Instagram profile is replete with fashion inspo and each of them manage to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Shamita loves blending style and comfort into stunning attires. The actor can do it all – from acing casual chic looks to ethnic ensembles to festive fashion.

Shamita, on Friday, made our day better with a set of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing in an ethnic ensemble. The actor recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in style with sister Shilpa Shetty, brother-in-law Raj Kundra, their kids Viaan and Samisha and Shamita and Shilpa’s mother. The actor decked up in bright festive ensemble and celebrated the special day with her family. On Friday, Shamita shared yet another festive fashion inspo with us in a stunning gharara set. The actor played muse to fashion designer Gopi Vaid and picked a pastel pink ensemble from the shelves of the designer. Shamita looked stunning in a sleeveless pastel pink kurta that came with golden embroidery details along the neckline. The kurta also featured pleated details below the waist. Shamita further teamed her kurta with a pastel pink long skirt featuring golden zari details at the ankles. Shamita added more festive vibes to her look with a pastel pink silk dupatta featuring golden zari details at the borders. “Pure pink with positivity,” Shamita captioned her pictures. Take a look:

Shamita further accessorised her look for the day in golden statement earrings and golden bracelet from the shelves of Anmol Jewellers. Styled by fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana, Shamita wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick.