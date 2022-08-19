Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shamita Shetty's little floral dress is meant for all summer parties

Shamita Shetty's little floral dress is meant for all summer parties

fashion
Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:44 PM IST

Shamita looked ready to party as she picked up a black floral dress and added more pop of colours with bright yellow stilettos. Check out her outfit here.

Shamita Shetty's little floral dress is meant for all summer parties(Instagram/@shamitashetty_official)
Shamita Shetty's little floral dress is meant for all summer parties(Instagram/@shamitashetty_official)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Shamita Shetty is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire or a formal outfit, Shamita knows how to deck up in an attire and make it look better. Shamita's Instagram profile is replete with such fashion inspo and we get motivated regularly to dress up and step out. Shamita also knows how to blend style and comfort effortlessly into stunning outfits and we are always scurrying to take notes on fashion every time she drops pictures from her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profiles.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty slay fitness goals with Gatyatmak Uttanpadasana

Shamita, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself decked up in a perfect summer attire. Shamita embraced the season in a little dress and made it look more gorgeous. The actor played muse to fashion designer house RAE and picked a floral dress for the pictures. Shamita's little floral dress came intricately printed in minimal floral patterns in shades of grey, yellow and pink, on the base of black shade. The dress featured fluffy full sleeves and a V-neckline. The plunging neckline cascaded to gathered up details below the waist and frills. Shamita further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings from the shelves of Lotus Suutra Jewellery. "Lights camera click click,” Shamita wrote in her caption and shared the pictures with her Instagram family. Take a look at her pictures here:

Shamita added more pop of colours to her look with bright yellow stilettos from the shelves of Melissa India. Styled by fashion stylist Saachi Vijaywargia, Shamita wore her coloured tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the indoor photoshoot. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Shamita aced the look to perfection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shamita shetty fashion goal fashion trends fashion + 2 more
shamita shetty fashion goal fashion trends fashion + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out