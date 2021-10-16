Shamita Shetty, in a 42K ensemble, drops cues of ethnic fashion

Shamita Shetty has been making her fans drool every day, one picture at a time. The actor, who keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile, just dropped another fresh picture and it is setting major goals in fashion.

Shamita Shetty has been taking to her Instagram profile regularly to share her looks for each day of Navratri. While the attires are setting some serious goals of festive fashion, they also are teaching us a thing or two about how to carry any outfit with so much poise.

On Friday, Shamita shared her look for the ninth day of Navratri, and it is turning Instagram purple. In an ethnic ensemble, Shamita managed to swoon us. In a purple ensemble of blouse, skirt and a wrap jacket, Shamita posed for a fashion photoshoot.

Shamita played muse to the fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella and chose a stunning ensemble. The silk purple outfit is embroidered in silver. The ensemble also comes with a belt at the waist, which is embroidered in silver. The outfit is giving Shamita all the desi feelings that she needs to feel festive. “Got that desi feeling,” she wrote in the caption. Take a look at her picture here:

The outfit is attributed to the designer Prathyusha Garimella. The designer is known for her intricately detailed work in ethnic fashion, mainly wedding lehengas, sarees, gowns and kurtas. The dress adorned by Shamita in the picture is priced at ₹42,800 in the designer’s official website. Take a look:

The dress adorned by Shamita in the picture is priced at ₹42,800 in the designer’s official website (https://www.prathyushagarimella.com/home)

Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Shamita accessorised her look with statement silver earrings from the house of Azotiique. She wore her shoulder-length tresses down in wavy curls and added minimal makeup to her look. In just a dab of nude eyeshadow and red lipstick, Shamita was fashion-ready.

