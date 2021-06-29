Shanaya Kapoor heads out for ice cream in crop shirt-shorts, 2 lakh Prada bag

Fans might be desperately awaiting the 21-year-old’s big Bollywood debut but actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is already making waves and got the fashion police hooked to her sartorial elegance with this week being no different. Setting Internet on fire, Shanaya made heads turn as she stepped out for “ice cream and laughs” with “baby” brother Jahaan in a sizzling twist-front crop shirt, summer staple high-waisted white denim shorts and a fiery red Prada bag.

Taking to her social media handle, Shanaya shared a slew of pictures featuring the brother-sister duo’s camaraderie which raised the temperatures across the Internet. The pictures featured Shanaya donning an easy-going crop shirt by BDG which was exclusive to Urban Outfitters and looked like the perfect pairing for Shanaya’s denim shorts.The crop shirt featured a lightweight woven construction with a spliced, striped print.

It finished with a spread collar, button-through construction, long sleeves which Shanaya folded for a three-fourth look and a cropped length hem. While one side of the crop shirt sported blue and white stripes, the other side contrasted in brown and cream checks, finishing in a stretch hem and single chest pocket.

Accessorising her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with a dab of luscious pink lipstick and dewy makeup. She completed the stylish look with a fiery red Prada shoulder bag made of calf leather and originally costing € 2,400 which converts to ₹2,12,287 approximately.

Shanaya Kapoor's shoulder bag from Prada(prada.com)

The crop shirt and pair of shorts are credited to Urban Outfitters which is a multinational lifestyle retail corporation headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and boasts of a well-curated mix of on-trend women’s and men’s clothes, from boho dresses, denim and graphics to shoes, hats and backpacks as well as beauty, intimates, swim and a collection of handpicked vintage clothing. The twist-front cropped shirt originally costs €49.00 which converts to ₹4,329 approximately.

Shanaya Kapoor's crop shirt from Urban Outfitters(urbanoutfitters.com)

Taking the Internet by storm, Shanaya simply captioned the pictures, "Ice cream & laughs #babysdayout (sic)". It was soon flooded with love in the comments section from bestie Navya Naveli Nanda and parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

