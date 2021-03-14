Shanaya Kapoor's little black dress worth ₹6k is Gen Z approved style
- Black and white images have something special about them and Shanaya Kapoor agrees with us. She recently posted b&w pictures of herself looking absolutely chic in a little black dress.
The younger Kapoor sisters are taking the fashion sphere by a storm. Khushi and her cousin Shanaya Kapoor have become the face of Gen Z style and they make headlines whenever they share new images on social media. Their wardrobes not only consist of high-end designers but they have ample affordable pieces as well, which makes their sartorial picks more famous.
Shanaya Kapoor recently shared black and white images of herself from a photoshoot and was instantly showered with love by followers. For the shoot, the stunner wore a black bodycon dress flaunting her lean figure. The jersey cut dress featured only one short sleeve and an asymmetric cut on the other. It even had cut out details on the left side of her waist which showed off Shanaya's toned abs. The mini dress that was made from a stretchy material also had a monogram on the left side adding character to the ensemble.
Keeping the accessories to a minimal, Shanaya just wore a pair of delicate hoop earrings and completed the outfit with black leather ankle-length booties. To add a chic twist to the look, the 21-year-old opted for a subtle makeup which included smokey eyeshadow with smudged eyeliner teamed with mascara-clad eyelashes and a glossy lip. She even left her freshly blow-dried straight hair open. Shanaya shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "b&w series w tanny (sic)." This look was put together by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.
Coming back to the dress, if you also want to add it to your collection of dresses, let us tell you a little more about this. This piece is by the Los Angeles based brand Mistress Rocks and is worth ₹5,969 (GBP 59).
On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor took up the job of an assistant director in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor played the lead role in the biopic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion brands urged to fix 'broken industry' with pledge on workers' pay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yoga shows way to sustainable, healthy lifestyle: President Kovind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take gym look cues from Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez
- Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez were recently snapped outside their respective gyms in Mumbai. The two actors opted for very different gym looks, which one would you prefer?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Floral Folklore: Taylor Swift brings spring in mini dress at Grammys red carpet
- Taylor Swift made jaws touch the floor as she made a comeback at the Grammys red carpet after four years. The singer opted for a floral sheer custom mini dress made by Oscar de la Renta.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheer butterfly dress to bedazzled bikini set: Dua Lipa brings A-game to Grammys
- Dua Lipa stole the show with her sartorial picks at the Grammys 2021. From wearing a custom Versace dress to a bedazzled bikini set, the famous singer owned the night and gave us looks that will be remembered for long.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Here's why she is our go-to for all things fashion
- Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 28th birthday today. The actor, who is one of the most fashionable celebrities has a style sense that a lot of people look up to. From gowns to bikinis and lehengas, there is nothing that the stunner cannot rock. Check out some of her most fabulous looks with us:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammys 2021: Celebs turn up in their most glamorous outfits on the red carpet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammys 2021: Lizzo is a stunner in strapless green dress and diamonds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Withdrawal symptoms post pandemic: Denizens say, ‘Don’t wanna dress up!’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone paints the town beige in head-to-toe co-ordinated ensemble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor flaunts new hair as she steps out in breezy blue, white ensemble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan brings sexy back for Manish Malhotra's fashion film, Nooraniyat
- Sara Ali Khan can be seen walking around the palatial Leela Palace in stunning pieces from Manish Malhotra's latest collection, Nooraniyat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya's tangerine outfit or Malaika's classic combo: Which is your party pick?
- Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora were at Seema Khan's birthday party last night. Both the actresses picked diametrical outfits but looked equally stunning. What do you think?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma looks radiant wearing all blue ensemble in post baby photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor's little black dress worth ₹6k is Gen Z approved style
- Black and white images have something special about them and Shanaya Kapoor agrees with us. She recently posted b&w pictures of herself looking absolutely chic in a little black dress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox