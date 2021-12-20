Sharvari Wagh in lehenga is as beautiful as the golden hour in new pics, Sanya Malhotra hearts it

Actor Sharvari Wagh's Indian wear aesthetic is second to none. One can easily rely on the star to serve a stunning look every time she attends an event or a wedding. When it comes to traditional lehenga sets, the star rocks the aesthetic like a total pro. Moreover, each look from the star's stylebook has been worth noticing and bookmarking.

Sharvari, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal, took to Instagram on Sunday to post several pictures from a photoshoot carrying an old-school charm about it. She posed while sitting on top of a vintage swing in them. "Couldn't catch the golden hour, so decided to match it instead," Sharvari captioned the post.

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 star wore a yellow embroidered lehenga set for the photoshoot. It is from the shelves of the Indian wear label Dolly J Studio. The star looked as beautiful as the golden hour itself in the photos, and we can't take our eyes off her.

Shavari's lehenga set features embroidered choli adorned with patti borders, a deep V neckline and floral patterned thread embroidery. She wore it with a matching lehenga doused in sequinned gold patti borders, floral thread embroidery, and a heavy ghera that gave her look a royal touch.

Sharvari wore the lehenga set with a zari dupatta in the yellow shade. It too features floral embroidery in white thread, multi-coloured sequins, and scalloped borders. Gold drop earrings and an ornate choker necklace completed the jewel picks.

Sharvari Wagh in an embroidered lehenga set.

Sharvari styled the lehenga set by tying her tresses in a messy braided bun with a few stray strands sculpting her face. Winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and subtle eyeshadow rounded off the glam picks.

Sharvari Wagh chose minimal styling with the ensemble.

Sharvari's photos garnered several likes and comments from her fans and other celebrities. Sanya Malhotra posted heart eye emojis, and one user wrote, "You look gorgeous."

See a few comments:

Comments on Sharvari Wagh's post.

Meanwhile, Sharvari was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also starred Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

