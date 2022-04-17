Shilpa Shetty, in a bright orange gown, kickstarts the festivities

Shilpa Shetty is our fashion favourite. The actor and her well-dressed diaries often make to her Instagram profile in the form of snippets and they manage to drop major cues of fashion for us. Be it an ethnic attire with a twist of personalised sass or a casual ensemble for a day out, or decking up in formals, Shilpa’s sartorial sense of fashion makes her fans drool on a regular basis. Shilpa also believes in giving us major fashion goals in bright colours and stunning attires. The actor is currently featuring as one of the judges of the Television reality show India’s Got Talent. The show, which is about to telecast its grand finale episode for this season, will see Shilpa Shetty in a stunning orange gown.

The actor, before making her way to the sets of the show, paused for a brief fashion photoshoot in her gorgeous attire. Shilpa, for the finale episode, played muse to fashion designer house Ziad Nakad and picked a bright orange gown. Shilpa's gown came with midriff-baring details, and dramatic sleeves. The gown featured voluminous sleeves in frills and one thigh high slit. The dress came intricately decorated in silver resham threads at the sleeves and near to the waist. Shilpa teamed her look with a pair of golden stilettos with ankle straps from the house of Steve Madden India. “Let the festivities begin,” wrote Shilpa in her post as she shared her grand finale look for the show.

In blue stone-studded ear studs and black stone-studded rings from the shelves of Farah Khan World, Shilpa accessorised her look to perfection. Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Shilpa wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed like a diva. Assisted by makeup artist Ajay Shelar, Shilpa went minimal on the makeup to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of orange lipstick, Shilpa looked fashion-ready.

