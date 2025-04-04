Shraddha Kapoor makes simple wardrobe essentials look classy with her chic black top, wide-legged denims. Watch

The paparazzi clicked Shraddha Kapoor on April 3 at the airport. The actor greeted her fans and said hi to the paps in videos shared on social media. Keeping it simple and chic, she wore an all-black ensemble. Let's decode the airport look. Shraddha Kapoor wears an all-black outfit for her airport look.

Shraddha Kapoor's airport look

Shraddha's all-black ensemble for the airport look is a masterclass in making wardrobe essentials look stylish with minimal effort. She wore a simple greyish-black tee and paired it with wide-legged denim trousers, a trendy wardrobe essential made recently more popular by Kendrick Lamar after his Super Bowl performance. She applied the minimal aesthetic to the styling, too. Here's a look at what she wore:

More details about Shraddha's look

Shraddha's top features a crew neckline, half-length sleeves, a figure-skimming bodycon silhouette, and a cropped hem. She wore it with black denim pants featuring a wide-legged hem, a high-rise waist, side pockets, and a below-the-ankle hem length.

The actor styled the ensemble with white and green shoes, a large black tote bag from Chanel, and gold hoop earrings. She tied her tresses in a high ponytail with a few loose strands on the front framing her face. As for the glam, she chose feathered brows, flushed cheeks, glowing skin, a hint of mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lips, and beaming highlighter on the contours.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen next in…

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the horror-comedy Stree 2. Helmed by Dinesh Vijan, the film also featured Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles.

Shraddha will next be seen in producer Nikhil Dwivedi’s film Naagin. The film is scheduled to go on floors this year.