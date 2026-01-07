Shraddha Kapoor steps out bare-faced in Mumbai, fans hail her as Bollywood’s ‘true natural beauty’ | See video

In today’s world of social media, where posts are often filled with heavy makeup, carefully curated shots, and endless filters, it takes confidence to step out bare-faced. Shraddha is one such celebrity, admired not just for her talent but also for her down-to-earth personality. Shraddha Kapoor stuns fans with no makeup look.(Instagram)

Known for opting for casual, minimal outfits that prioritise comfort over flash, the actor once again embraced simplicity during her latest outing. On January 6, the 38-year-old star was spotted stepping out without makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. (Also read: Virat Kohli’s Mumbai airport look has fans guessing if ‘A’ on his cardigan is for Anushka Sharma, but it’s actually… )

Shraddha Kapoor flaunts no makeup look

Amid ongoing wedding rumours with her long-term boyfriend Rahul Mody, Shraddha was recently photographed outside La Loca Maria restaurant in Mumbai. For the casual outing, she opted for a black, full-sleeve, body-fitted top with a short neckline, paired effortlessly with blue denim bottoms, striking the perfect balance between casual and chic.

She accessorised the look with diamond earrings, a stylish gold ring, and a blue shoulder bag, keeping it minimal yet elegant. True to her signature style, the actor skipped makeup, allowing her natural beauty to take centre stage.

How internet reacted

Her photos and videos quickly garnered attention online, racking up thousands of likes and comments from fans. One user wrote, “Without makeup, she is so beautiful,” while another added, “So beautiful even without makeup.” Others chimed in with, “Without makeup, she is so pretty,” and “Only Shraddha can look beautiful without makeup.” One fan even commented, “She is the only one who is a true natural beauty in Bollywood.”

On the work front

The actor was most recently seen in the horror-comedy Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. Looking ahead, Shraddha is set to star in Pahadpangira, the prequel to Tumbbad. She is also slated to appear in Stree 3 and Bhediya 2, and is expected to be seen in Eetha, a biographical drama chronicling the life of renowned Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.