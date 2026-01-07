Fan asks Shraddha Kapoor when she will get married. Actor’s reply sparks buzz

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has long been a favourite of gossip mills for her rumoured relationship with Rahul Mody, and she is back in the headlines yet again. This time, it’s her candid reaction to a fan’s question about when she plans to get married that has set social media abuzz. Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating write Rahul Mody.(Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor responds to wedding question

On Tuesday, Shraddha took to her Instagram handle to post a promotional video for her jewelry brand, Palmonas. In the video, the actor is seen noting how statistics suggest that a majority of break-ups tend to happen around Valentine’s Day. She then reflects on the possible reasons behind it, before cheekily adding that people can simply buy their gift boxes to avoid being single during the season of love.

It was in the comment section of the video that a social media user popped the question about her wedding plans, and the actor didn’t hesitate and responded with wit.

The social media user asked, “Shadi kab karoge @shraddhakapoor ji”. To this, the actor replied, "Main karoongi you vivah karoongi (I will get married)."

Her response

Her response instantly teased her fans, leaving social media users excited and buzzing with reactions. “@shraddhakapoor mere saat kerlo (get married to me),” one wrote, with another asking, “@shraddhakapoor kab (when).” One asked, “@shraddhakapoor magr mam kab kro gyi (but when will you get married?).”

About Shraddha’s relationship with Rahul

Shraddha and Rahul first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together following a dinner date in Mumbai in early 2024. While the two haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, they are frequently seen together, and Shraddha occasionally posts playful pictures of them on Instagram. There were rumours of a split, Shraddha quashed them by posting a picture of a vada pav date with Rahul on Instagram in December 2024.

Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming work

The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy film Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, which went on to become a blockbuster. She also recently lent her voice to the character Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Zootopia 2.

Next, Shraddha has several interesting projects lined up across genres. It is believed that she will star in Pahadpangira, the prequel to Tumbbad, and is also attached to the supernatural drama Naagin. She is also slated to appear in Stree 3 and Bhediya 2. Shraddha is also expected to be seen in Eetha, a biographical drama about the life of celebrated Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.