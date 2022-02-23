Skincare tips: Here's how to make your skin look healthier, nourished, youthful

Bumps on skin or a rough texture is often the result of pollution, sun damage, stress and ageing, which makes our skin end up with wrinkles, roughness and age spots but you can always re-evaluate your skincare routine to make your skin look healthier, nourished and youthful. A naturally glowing skin or a dull, pale face - both largely depends on what goes on and inside your skin.

Hence, apart from basic moisturising and cleansing, it is also important to take care of your diet and binge on a platter that is packed with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Skin Expert and Cosmetologist, shared, “If the harsh winters and non-stop year-end celebrations have left you with painful bumpy breakouts, irritated pores, dry and patchy skin – you are in dire need of re-evaluating your skincare routine. Skin-related problems can arise due to various factors such as hormonal conditions, genetic reasons. However, in most cases, the major culprit for poor skin health is improper skincare.”

Comforting that there is nothing such as a ‘perfect skin’, Dr Geetika asserted that it is quite possible to make our skin appear healthier and nourished by starting off on a routine with baby steps to address skin concerns and make it a habit to follow through them every single day. These steps include:

1. Protect your skin from sun damage

Prolonged exposure to the harmful sun rays can result in fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and increase the risk of skin cancer. To protect your skin, invest in a sunscreen as recommended by your dermatologist and apply it every time you step out. You can additionally increase protection from these harmful sunrays by incorporating a handful of almonds into your diet. As per a research study, it has been found out that including almonds in your diet may also help safeguard skin from harmful UVB rays, sun damage and improve skin texture.

2. A healthy diet is everything

It is a known fact that no amount of skincare products can replace the importance of a well-balanced diet. Incorporating a mix of food items rich in macro and micro-nutrients is crucial for skin health. Antioxidant-rich foods like avocado, green tea, carrots, eggs, spinach and salmon can help you attain your ideal skin goals. Also, adding nuts such as almonds into your diet can prove to be beneficial. Almonds are a source of 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc etc., and offer a host of benefits to support skin health. Apart from these tips, staying hydrated and drinking at least two litres (8-10 glasses) of water every day is also essential.

3. Increase your Vitamin C and E intake

Consuming foods rich in Vitamin C & E can may help prevent hyperpigmentation, dark spots and make your skin look rejuvenated. Vitamin C is also known to be a powerful anti-ageing vitamin that may help diminish the appearance of wrinkles by increasing collagen levels. It can be derived naturally by adding citrus-rich fruits like lemon, orange, kiwi and strawberry to your diet. In addition, increasing your Vitamin E intake may be beneficial for improving your skin health. Almonds contain healthy fats and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) which have been shown to impart anti-aging properties that may help to make your skin look better.

4. Moisturise your skin well

Using a good moisturiser is an important step to skin care. While there are several moisturisers available over the counter, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist to find the right moisturiser suitable for your skin type. Look for hydrating components like hyaluronic acid and glycerine that may prove to be beneficial to keep your skin soft and supple. In addition to this, switch to lukewarm water showers as hot water can rip your skin off its natural essential oils.

5. Cleanse your face twice daily

Cleansing helps get rid of clogged pores, residual make-up and dead skin cells from your face. It is a crucial skincare step that must be done regularly. At the same time make sure not to over-do it. Cleansing aids in the proper working of other skincare products. Remember to clean your face every morning and before you hit the bed to avoid pimples and rashes. It is recommended to choose a cleanser that suits your skin type and is not too harsh or drying.

6. Don't stress it

The balance of a healthy body and mind is essential to achieve a good lifestyle. To ensure glowing skin and a relaxed state of mind — you must take appropriate measures to manage stress. Getting an adequate amount of sleep of at least 7-9 hours daily, indulging in activities like yoga and meditation can also dramatically improve your mood as well as your skin.