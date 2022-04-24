Soha Ali Khan channels inner Pataudi princess, slays 1.7 lakh jamuni lehenga

Bollywood hottie Soha Ali Khan recently attended her best friend Priyanka Kothari's wedding and the Internet is flooded with her jaw-dropping smoking hot looks in different Banarasi lehenga styles. Continuing to bewitch the fashion enthusiasts with her ethnic look, Soha was seen channelling her inner Pataudi princess as she slew in a jamuni lehenga and we are not getting over her sizzling look anytime soon.

Taking to her social media handle, Soha shared a slew of pictures from the wedding festivities where she was seen acing the sartorial game and leaving the fashion police on their toes. The pictures featured the diva donning a deep purple cropped blouse that sported leafy golden foil prints all over and came with cut sleeves detail along with a deep V-neckline to ooze oomph.

It was teamed with a matching deep purple or jamuni-coloured lehenga that sported khinkhwab weave with a strong Persian influence in artistry, making Soha look graceful and young. The lehenga came with motif details of a vase with intricate floral bouquets that sealed elegance and Banarasipana in all its glory.

The 12 kali lehenga was layered with an organza dupatta that came in jamuni colour and sported butas all over. Pulling back her luscious tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Soha accessorised her look with a maangteeka, a neckpiece and a statement finger ring from Kushal's Fashion Jewellery.

Wearing a dab of nude lipgloss, Soha amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Soha set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “Deep purple #wedding #weddingdiaries (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian textile brand, Warp 'n Weft by Sagrika Rai, that boasts of an immersion into the finest artisanal handwoven luxury textiles and cultural heritage. The jamuni lehenga originally costs ₹1,73,100 on the designer website.

Soha Ali Khan's jamuni lehenga from Warp 'n Weft by Sagrika Rai (warpnweft.in)

Soha Ali Khan was styled by celebrity fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant Kareen Parwani.