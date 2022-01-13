Soha Ali Khan merges edginess with class in stylish cobalt co-ord tracksuit

Wearing and working in a pair of smart tracksuit has been one of the biggest fashion trends of this millennium, especially during these two years of Covid-19 pandemic and Bollywood actor-turned-writer Soha Ali Khan too was seen raising the heat in a chic off-duty aesthetic. Merging edginess with class, Soha slew athleisure wear goals in a co-ord set of cobalt tracksuit and we are smitten.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Soha shared two pictures that showed Soha putting her sartorial foot forward in daughter Inaaya's playroom, where she is often seen working out. The pictures featured the diva donning a metallic cobalt blue jacket that came with a reversible detail in white.

The full sleeves jacket was teamed with a pair of metallic cobalt blue joggers. The cuffs and the hems ended in black and white stripes to maintain the minimalistic colour palette.

Pulling back her silky tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Soha accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings that came with drop pearl details. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Soha amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Cuddling with her little puppy, Soha was seen unwinding with glamour intact and we are in awe. She simply captioned the pictures, “True blue (sic)” and punctuated it with a blue heart emoji.

The tracksuit is credited to Indian fashion label, Redefine by Riddhi Doshi, that boasts of intricate luxury, strong individualism and unparalleled grace. Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed us into the confines of our homes and work-from-home became a lifestyle from 2020, loungewear became the lockdown fashion.

Even the post-pandemic fashion is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans. Serving a laid-back off-duty aesthetic in the fashion world is the new trend among fashionistas which takes our love to laze around in PJs to next level and has us hooked with a strong desire to not leave the warm soft bed but in a cosy, fashionable, classy and well groomed way.

Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants. With lockdown still being reinforced in several places, the loungewear trend is getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.

Needless to say, while comfort wear and workout wear have a moment in the fashion world, loungewear have become a celeb-approved holiday trend. On another note, co-ords have been the hottest fashion trend last year that elevated our wardrobe.

Co-ord sets are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts which were the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear, courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.