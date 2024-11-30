Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor can't stop gushing over Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's dapper look: ‘My brother is…’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor attended last night's GQ Men of the Year 2024 awards. The actor attended the red carpet affair in a stylish black-and-white rendition of the tuxedo. His fashionista sisters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, couldn't stop gushing over the dapper look. Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor complimented their brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's dapper look.

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor love Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's outfit

Sonam and Rhea shared a reel of Harsh Varrdhan walking the red carpet at the star-studded event on their Instagram stories. Sonam captioned the post, “My brother is the most handsome @harshvarrdhankapoor so well dressed!” As for Rhea, who is known for styling Sonam and has served some breathtaking fashion moments with her sister, shared the clip with a heart emoticon and wrote, “This look [on top emoji].”

Decoding Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's look

His OOTN (outfit of the night) featured a cropped black blazer, crisp white shirt, and black pants. While the jacket has notch silk lapels, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an open front, a short hem length, and a tailored fit, the pants feature a high-rise waist, satin lining on the side, and a straight-leg relaxed fitting. A button-down, collared white shirt - tucked inside the pants - rounded off the ensemble.

Harsh Varrdhan accessorised the ensemble with sneakers, oxidised silver rings, a luxurious bracelet watch, and a statement neckpiece tie. With hair styled in a swept-back sleek style, he chose a trimmed beard to round off the look.

About Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan is Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's son. Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are his sisters. He made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mirzya. He was also seen in Raj Singh Chaudhary's Thar and Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Meanwhile, he is all set to portray Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra in his much-anticipated biopic.