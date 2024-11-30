Sai Pallavi reveals she never puts makeup on in any of her movies: ‘I only use eyeliner’

Sai Pallavi is one of the few actors who can rock the no-makeup look like a boss. The star is often seen with a bare face during shoots and interviews. In a recent interview with actor Pearle Maaney, Sai shared that she doesn't wear makeup in all her films. Even when she has to apply some makeup, she just opts for a bit of eyeliner. Sai Pallavi shares she doesn't put any makeup on for her movies.

(Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's sultry mini dress, heart-shaped bag comes with a heavy price tag. Guess what they cost)

‘I only apply eyeliner’

During the interview, while talking about her passion towards her craft, Pearle asked Sai whether she had any makeup on, and the actor revealed that she was only wearing an eyeliner. Then, Pearle asked the actor whether she had any sunscreen on, to which she replied ‘no’ and added, “Bindi is always there”.

Next, the Ludo actor asked Sai if there was any movie where she had any makeup on, and she replied, “Shyam Singha Roy. Yes, I had that big eyeliner [for the character]. In Fida, I also had only eyeliner. Most of the time, it is only eyeliner because, after a while, due to the bright lights, your eyes start to feel small. So, just to make your eye visible, we put eyeliner. ”

Sai has avoided makeup as much as she can ever since her debut in the Malayalam film Premam. In another interview, the actor revealed that she does not feel the pressure to wear makeup. "I think maybe it's the person that I am. I don’t know the other side of how it might feel. Maybe there’s a lot of pressure to look perfect, and I’m not saying makeup doesn’t help. If it makes you feel confident, you should do it. I feel confident this way, and I think I’m doing fine,” she said.

About Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Tamil film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan. Based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan, the movie is a blockbuster.