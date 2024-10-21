Sonam Kapoor's unique anarkali for Karwa Chauth could be your Diwali 2024 look for this price: Details

Sonam Kapoor was one of the best-dressed celebrities during this year's Karwa Chauth celebrations. The Bollywood style icon's unique ensemble for her mom Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth bash is an evergreen look and can be your Diwali 2024 look. Scroll down to know its price. Sonam Kapoor's regal look for Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebrations.

What is the price of Sonam Kapoor's Karwa Chauth look?

Sonam Kapoor wore a custom anarkali suit set by designer Punit Balana for her mom's Karwa Chauth celebrations. The original version of the ensemble is available on the designer's website. It is part of Punit's Couture Capsule and is called the Rani Sa Anarkali. Adding the ensemble to your Diwali collection will cost you ₹85,000.

The price of the anarkali set.

Sonam's ensemble could be a great pick for upcoming Diwali celebrations. You can wear it for your gang's Diwali parties or attend Lakshmi Puja at your home. For the styling, take cues from Sonam or add an edgy touch with smoky eyes, fuchsia pink lips, and hair tied in a sleek bun adorned with roses. You can also wear a choker, Chandbalis, and a nath.

Decoding Sonam Kapoor's ensemble

The green embroidered anarkali transformed Sonam into a regal Princess. The pale green silk kalidar anarkali is decorated with gold marodi and patchwork embroidery and is made using lightweight material and exquisite sequin embellishments. The jacket, vest, and dupatta she wore over the anarkali feature similar design elements.

While the anarkali has a crinkle skirt and a floor-length hem, the jacket has an open front and quarter-length bell sleeves. The vest comes with a plunging V-neckline and a figure-hugging fit. Lastly, Sonam draped the dupatta like a saree pallu on the front.

Sonam accessorised the ensemble with statement rings, embroidered pink, green and brown bangles, gold Chandbalis, and an embroidered green potli bag. She also wore ‘chaand and taare’ skin jewellery by Surmeyi on her neck.

For the glam, Sonam chose kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, a pink bindi, glossy mauve-pink lips, shimmering eye shadow, and rouge-tinted cheeks. She decorated her hands with mehndi, and wrote Anand and their son Vayu's name. Lastly, she tied her goddess-like, long locks in a half-up, half-down centre-parted hairdo.