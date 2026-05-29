Statement diamonds, vintage gold and layered neckpieces: 5 celebrity-inspired jewellery trends taking over 2026

Bollywood weddings have always set the tone for bridal jewellery in India, but 2026 has taken that influence to an entirely different level. From intimate ceremonies to grand multiday celebrations, brides and guests alike are drawing inspiration directly from celebrity red carpets, mehendi looks, and reception ensembles.

Celebrity-inspired jewellery trends taking over 2026.(Unsplash)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bindu Sharma, founder and creative director of Mavitrra, shared what is trending right now and how to wear it well. Also read | 7 trendy jewellery pieces everyone is buying this season: Get best deals on the Amazon Summer Sale 2026

1. The polki revival

“Uncut Polki diamonds have made a powerful comeback, largely driven by celebrity brides who chose understated raw elegance over heavily processed stones,” said Bindu Sharma. Layered Polki necklaces paired with matching maang tikka and jhumkas are dominating wedding mandaps this season. The styling tip here is straightforward: let the jewellery lead. Keep the blouse and lehenga relatively simple in embroidery so the Polki pieces become the centrepiece of the look.

2. Layered gold chokers and long haars

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{{^usCountry}} According to Bindu, the combination of a close-fitting choker with one or two longer gold chains has become a celebrity staple. The trend mixes traditional temple jewellery motifs with contemporary silhouettes beautifully. For brides, pairing a textured gold choker with a long pearl and gold combination haar works against both silk sarees and heavily embroidered lehengas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Bindu, the combination of a close-fitting choker with one or two longer gold chains has become a celebrity staple. The trend mixes traditional temple jewellery motifs with contemporary silhouettes beautifully. For brides, pairing a textured gold choker with a long pearl and gold combination haar works against both silk sarees and heavily embroidered lehengas. {{/usCountry}}

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Thin stacking bangles, minimalist ear cuffs, and single stone solitaire pendants are becoming wardrobe staples. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Statement maang tikkas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Statement maang tikkas {{/usCountry}}

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Bindu highlighted that large, dramatically placed maang tikkas are having a moment. The trend leans toward pieces that extend down the centre parting with emerald or ruby drops. If you are wearing a statement maang tikka, keep your earrings medium-length rather than full jhumkas to avoid visual overload.

4. Minimal jewellery

Beyond weddings, celebrity street style has pushed delicate everyday jewellery into mainstream fashion. Thin stacking bangles, minimalist ear cuffs, and single stone solitaire pendants are becoming wardrobe staples. Mix metals thoughtfully, combine one statement piece with quieter ones, and let each piece breathe.

Vibrant coloured stones, particularly emeralds and rubies set in antique gold, are appearing across celebrity events. (Unsplash)

5. Emerald and coloured stone jewellery

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Vibrant coloured stones, particularly emeralds and rubies set in antique gold, are appearing across celebrity events. For wedding guests, one strong coloured stone piece instantly elevates even a simple ethnic outfit without looking overdressed. “This year, the line between bridal jewellery and occasion wear is blurring beautifully, and celebrities are showing exactly how to walk it,” Bindu told HT Lifestyle.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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