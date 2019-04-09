Kim Kardashian slammed for wearing maang tikka to church: ‘You call Indian food disgusting but appropriate its culture’

Reality show star Kim Kardashian is being accused of cultural appropriation again. She recently shared a picture of her outfit for the Sunday church service and a part of it has drawn flak from the internet.

In her picture, Kim is seen wearing a long white dress and what appears to be a golden maang tikka on her forehead. “Sunday Service Vibe,” she captioned the picture. While some complimented Kim for her outfit, giving her 2 million likes for the picture, most accused her of appropriating Indian culture.

“Sis this ain’t “service vibe.” this is straight up culture appropriation,” wrote an Instagram user. “She’s done appropriating black culture, now she’s moved onto south Asian,” wrote another.

One user even gave the context of maang tikka for those who do not know it. “For those of you who don’t know, the maang tikka is a ceremonial head piece traditionally worn by the bride. Wearing white in India is traditionally reserved for funerals. On top of that she wore this to a Christain service. If she wore the maang tikka to a traditional Indian event I’d KINDA get it like oh she tried... but idk,” they wrote in a comment on Kim’s picture.

Also read: Alia Bhatt stuns at Kalank promotions, Ranbir Kapoor returns to Mumbai in style. Check out Bollywood celebs’ latest pics

Others also pointed out how Kim once called Indian food disgusting but has no qualms about trying out its jewellery. “Remember when she called indian food disgusting.... yeah hey,” they wrote.

This isn’t the first time Kim has been accused of appropriating a culture or even Indian culture specifically. She appeared on the cover of Vogue India’s April 2018 edition and wore sarees and lehengas for the photoshoot. “The issue with vogue india putting kim kardashian on the cover is not the fact that’s she’s a white woman like magazines try to be international and get big names on their covers all the time and they’ve had plenty of brown women before but why is she wearing a lehenga,” wrote one Twitter user. Others were more upset that the magazine chose to feature Kim on the cover and not an Indian model for their special, anniversary edition.

Kim has previously been accused of appropriating black culture with her cornrows hairstyle. She continues to wear them regardless.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 21:30 IST