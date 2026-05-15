Statement slogan vests are everywhere and menswear hasn’t looked this fun in years!

For the longest time, men’s basics were painfully predictable. Plain tees. Plain tanks. Maybe the occasional graphic shirt if someone was feeling “experimental.” But 2025 menswear is moving differently. Now? Men are wearing clothes that actually say something. Literally. Statement slogan vests for men (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Enter the rise of the statement slogan vest: the chaotic, ironic, gym-to-streetwear trend quietly taking over Instagram feeds, concert fits, airport looks, and summer wardrobes. And unlike a lot of microtrends that disappear after two weeks, this one makes sense.

Because fashion right now is obsessed with:

personality-driven styling

irony and internet humour

gymwear becoming streetwear

Y2K-inspired silhouettes

expressive basics over “quiet luxury” Which explains why slogan vests keep selling out.

And leading that shift is Chapter 2, whose “Smash The Patriarchy” vests feel less like gymwear and more like wearable internet culture. The vibe is bold, slightly provocative, intentionally unserious, exactly where Gen Z menswear is heading.

But the bigger reason these vests are exploding? They make even the simplest outfit look intentional. Throw one on with cargos or denim, and suddenly the fit feels styled instead of accidental.

Statement slogan vests for men Chapter 2 Black Washed “Smash The Patriarchy” Vest

https://chapter2drip.com/products/black-washed-smash-the-patriarchy-vest

This is peak modern streetwear energy. The washed black finish gives it that slightly vintage, worn-in aesthetic that fashion is obsessed with right now, while the slogan makes the piece impossible to ignore.

What makes it work is the contrast, a classic masculine gym-vest silhouette paired with a slogan that feels provocative, ironic, and very online. It taps perfectly into the current trend of fashion pieces becoming conversation starters. The oversized armholes and relaxed fit also make it ideal for layering or wearing solo during peak summer.

Wear it when: You want the outfit to feel effortless but still memorable.

Style move: Pair with oversized cargos, silver jewellery, and beat-up sneakers.

Chapter 2 Pink “Smash The Patriarchy” Vest https://chapter2drip.com/products/pink-smash-the-patriarchy-vest

The fact that this vest comes in pink is exactly why it works. Men’s fashion right now is moving away from “safe” colours and leaning harder into playful styling choices. The slogan paired with the softer colourway creates that internet-fashion contradiction Gen Z loves: bold but unserious, rebellious but self-aware. This is the kind of piece that photographs incredibly well for social media, which matters more than brands like admitting.

Wear it when: You’re bored of monochrome streetwear.

Style move: Loose denims, tinted sunglasses, messy hair, done.

Chapter 2 Anti Everything Club Vest Pack of 2 https://chapter2drip.com/products/anti-everything-club-vest-pack-of-2?variant=44376533467308

The “Anti Everything Club” slogan taps into the ironic, internet-humour energy Gen Z fashion thrives on, but the overall design still stays clean enough for everyday wear. The fit leans relaxed and slightly oversized, making it ideal for layering under open shirts or styling solo during summer.

What makes this pack especially relevant right now is versatility. These are the kinds of vests that work across gymwear, airport looks, casual coffee runs, or full streetwear outfits without looking overstyled.

Wear it when: You want low-effort outfits that still feel trend-aware.

Style move: Pair with washed denims, cargos, or oversized shorts and chunky sneakers.