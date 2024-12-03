Stay warm and comfy: Best 10 boys' winterwear options to brave the cold in style

Winter has officially arrived in India, and while the upcoming holiday season might look enticing, the freezing temperatures can be a serious challenge, especially for our little adventurers. But fret not! Just because boys’ winter wear can be expensive does not mean you have to sacrifice warmth, comfort, or durability. Winter should be all about fun and festivities, not expensive or stressful! Stay warm and look cool without breaking the bank. Here are 10 trendy and affordable boys' winterwear picks from Myntra.

The good news is that Myntra's biggest winterwear sale is here, with the best picks for boys, combining great value, durability, and easy-to-care-for fabrics - all at unbeatable prices! Now, you can look forward to some chill time, knowing your boy will be the coolest (and warmest) kid on the block.

So, without waiting any more, let us start exploring some of our hottest picks for this cold season that can keep your boy snug as a bug without breaking the bank!

Top 10 stylish winterwear for boys

A cute cotton jumper is not merely a necessity but an essential to keep your little man comfy during winter. And you can be sure this piece will be his instant favourite because it comes with no fuss and takes barely 2 seconds to wear! We know he is always busy running around, and you cannot waste much of his time. But this soft cotton, striped jumper, with a ribbed hemline, will warm him up in a jiffy and keep him happy!

Specifications:

· 100% finely-knit cotton

· Round and rib-trimmed neckline

· Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs and hemline

· Can be hand-washed

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Three-quarter pants, jeans and full pants Half pants when it is colder Jackets as a warm inner layer Trousers by tucking in; it can feel tight and uncomfortable

This year, during Christmas, while you get decked up in red and green, get your bundle of joy ready too in the colours of the season. This casual red sweatshirt with a Santa Claus graphic print on the front will be the perfect pick for the season. Made of soft and comfortable cotton with a round neck, you just need a pair of matching red bottoms for your own little Santa Claus to be warm and party-ready.

Specifications:

· Made of soft cotton

· Long sleeves, round neck, straight hemline

· Graphic print on the front

· Machine wash only

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Jeans, full pants and canvas shoes Collared shirt Red woollen pants, red pointy cap and cute furry boots Anything that looks too formal and clashes with the casual vibe

Step out with your little boy in style by layering him up this winter, just like you do! This colour-blocked sleeveless puffer jacket will be the perfect pick for your kid to champion layers and beat the cold. It looks very soothing in blue with a zipper in the front for easy wearing and has two pockets as well. This puffer jacket will not only keep your kiddo warm and comfortable but also make him look like a stylish young man in no time.

Specifications:

· 100% polyester

· Zip closure, front-open

· Sleeveless, stand collar

· Machine wash only

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Light shirts or t-shirts during the cooler days Collared sweaters and jackets Full-sleeve sweaters for layering when very cold Oversized clothes or winterwear items

You will fall in love with this cute and colourful bomber jacket in shades of blue, white and vibrant yellow. Just imagine how beautiful your little man will look in this trendy and cool winterwear. It comes in a front-open zipper style that goes up to form a high neckline for extra comfort. If you are planning a trip to the mountains this winter, this piece will be your saviour, bundling up your little one and keeping the cold away.

Specifications:

· 100% polyester, polyester lining

· Zip closure with pockets

· Mock collar, long sleeves

· Machine wash only

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Casual outfits like jeans, t-shirts and full pants High-neck sweaters since the mock collar can feel uncomfortable Light round-neck jumpers in very cold weather Collared tops to prevent discomfort

Every little kiddo needs a set of super comfortable thermal wear when it gets too cold outside. The beauty of this grey mélange thermal set is that it is extremely soft and mushy - your little man will forget he is wearing anything, yet not even feel an inch of chill. The soft joggers in this set can be worn separately to tackle the cold or under any attire to keep them all warm and cosy.

Specifications:

· Cotton blend

· Long sleeves, round neck

· Regular joggers

· Hand wash in cold water

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Any regular outfits as an inner warm layer Very tight garments to prevent discomfort Separate tops or bottoms as stylish combinations Loose bottoms instead of joggers

This super-cutesy woollen beanie will become an instant fashion statement when your little champ wears it. Look at its adorable design with a bear motif and soft brown pom-poms to add to its endearing appeal. It comes in a lovely peach and red combo, overloading all the cuteness in the world, and also keeps your little one’s head and ears warm and fuzzy with its soft, pure wool. The little bear and the pom-poms have our hearts!

Specifications:

· Pure wool

· Printed bear graphic

· Regular fit

· Dry clean only

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Sweaters and warm pants in matching shades will look super adorable Mufflers – it can be very uncomfortable for your baby Add small furry booties to complete the look Scarves or hoodies to prevent overheating

Protect your precious one's delicate hands from the cold and harshness of winter with this pair of navy blue gloves. These acrylic gloves are soft and comfy and will keep your kids warm and happy as they play, run, walk or cycle outdoors. The white and red stripes look smart and classy, while the dark colour ensures hassle-free maintenance.

Specifications:

· 100% acrylic

· Regular fit

· Striped details

· Machine wash only

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Jacket and winter pants in matching navy blue shade for monochrome styling Oversized or very tight jackets and outer layers that can restrict movements Appropriate insulated boots or shoes to ensure adequate warmth Flimsy footwear – it can cause an imbalance in extremely cold weather, causing discomfort

With the ombre style being a raging trend, why not add a little ombre to your little dude's winter closet with this trendy bomber jacket? It comes in a fetching combination of red and brown ombre, zip closure, pockets and long sleeves – a classy combo for winter dressing. It even comes with a hood and two pockets to quickly tuck in his small, delicate hands and stay warm. And, just in case he wants to change styles in a second, wear this jacket in reverse – isn't it cool?

Specifications:

· Soft nylon, nylon lining

· Ombre, reversible style

· Zip closure, 2 pockets

· Machine wash only

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Joggers, jeans and casual bottoms Loose oversized clothes Thermal wear underneath during harsh cold days Ethnic attire – the styles will clash and look out of balance

As parents, our topmost priority is always our kids' comfort. This pair of navy blue joggers has been designed with that factor in mind and delivers maximum softness, comfort and warmth. It is made of premium knit cotton that feels super cosy and comes in a regular fit with an elasticated waistband and drawstring closure that makes it super easy to wear. There are three pockets, too, that your naughty little one can stuff with candies and chocolates!

Specifications:

· Premium soft cotton

· Regular fit, with pockets

· Elasticated waistband, drawstring closure

· Machine wash only

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Sweatshirts and jackets in matching or other colours Formal shirts will clash with its casual style Sneakers or canvas shoes will look perfectly sporty Ethnic top wear is a complete no-no

Make your family vacation in the mountains this winter more enjoyable for your little champ with this fleece sweater with a half-zip. Fleece, as you know, is ideal for keeping warm and comfy in the cold, and this one in a smart navy blue shade is just what you need. It is not only designed to keep your little one cosy but is also low on maintenance, which is a bonus for you. Roll this light and soft piece into a small bundle and carry it along wherever you go.

Specifications:

· Made of fleece, polyester

· Mock collar, half-zipper

· Long sleeves, straight hemline

· Machine wash only

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Hiking and trekking outfits and shoes Collared tops and t-shirts can clash with its mock collar Casual pants, joggers, jeans Formal attire or Indian outfits

In today's world, where we strive to blend style and functionality, we have handpicked the trendiest and coolest winter pieces, keeping the needs of your precious little one in mind. These have won our hearts, and we hope they will win yours too! Whether it is for his outdoor playtime, indoor lounging or family vacations, these top winter pieces offer everything that keeps us parents tension-free, and all of that minus the hefty price tag. From durable bomber jackets and delightful beanies to snuggly fleeces, these winter essentials are all about tackling snow days, cold mornings and everything in between, and that too in style.

So, do not wait until it gets too late - log in to Myntra today and get ready to shop more and save more. Now is the chance to keep your little man all bundled up in warmth and style and let them take on winter like a pro - because staying warm has never looked any cooler.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Budget-Friendly Boys' Winterwear Are fleece jackets durable for kidswear? Fleece is highly durable and perfectly suitable for kids, even for daily use. It can last for decades if properly maintained. Fleece jackets are highly popular all over the world, primarily because fleece offers adequate warmth without feeling too bulky or heavy, which often happens with wool.

Should you buy the exact size or larger for your little one? Kids tend to rapidly outgrow their clothes, which is the reason many of us parents prefer buying a size larger so that their children can wear the outfit, at least for a couple of seasons. However, in the case of winter garments, the insulation might not work if it is oversized or loose. So, it is best to buy the actual size of winterwear for your kids or one size bigger, if at all.

Which is the most low-maintenance winterwear fabric? Polyester requires very little maintenance effort and is a great choice when buying winter garments for children. Nylon and fleece are excellent options too.

Is breathability important when choosing boys' winter clothes? Yes, breathability is certainly crucial, because kids are super-active, and their metabolism rate is also much different from that of adults, meaning they tend to sweat more and feel hotter even in winter. So, it is vital to pick fabrics that balance warmth and breathability, allowing moisture from sweat to escape, and preventing discomfort.

Should you buy a leather or puffer jacket for your little man? Leather jackets need to be layered and styled differently to make them suitable for winter. But puffer jackets have thick insulation to protect your kid from the cold and can double up as waterproof jackets if you live in icy areas. So, buying a puffer jacket would be a better idea.

