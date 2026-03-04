Step into comfort with these budget walking shoes: 8 picks under ₹1000 worth adding to your cart for your daily walk
Walking shoes under ₹1000 can deliver breathable comfort, lightweight construction, and everyday versatility if chosen carefully.
Best Deal from the Article
If you’re hitting 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day, be it office commutes, metro runs, or evening walks, your shoes can either support you or slow you down. Sore heels and sweaty feet are often less about the distance and more about the wrong footwear. You don’t always need to spend ₹3,000 or more to get breathable mesh uppers, flexible soles, and all-day cushioning that actually make daily walking comfortable.
For this edit, the selection focuses specifically on:
- Lightweight construction (to reduce fatigue)
- Breathable mesh uppers (important for Indian weather)
- Flexible soles that support natural stride motion
- Cushioning comfort suited for city commutes
- Versatility for gym, errands, and travel
These are for everyday walking, office commutes, college days, and casual fitness routines; they offer impressive comfort within a tight budget.
8 Walking shoes under ₹1000
This slip-on design is built for convenience and lightweight mobility. The breathable mesh upper promotes airflow, helping reduce sweat buildup during long walks. The flexible outsole adapts to your stride instead of feeling stiff underfoot which makes a noticeable difference if you're walking across uneven pavements or spending long hours standing.
Best for: College students, office commuters, short to mid-distance daily walks.
Designed with a sporty profile, this pair combines mesh breathability with a non-marking outsole, perfect if you frequently walk indoors or visit gyms. The sole offers moderate cushioning, absorbing light impact during brisk walks without feeling bulky.
Best for: Indoor walkers, gym-goers, and everyday multi-surface use.
This version of the OXYFIT maintains the same comfort-focused design but adds more styling versatility through alternate colour options. The lightweight construction helps reduce foot fatigue during long commute days, while the flexible sole supports natural heel-to-toe transitions.
Best for: Daily errands, metro commutes, casual office settings.
This pair offers a slightly more structured silhouette compared to basic walking shoes. The breathable mesh upper enhances airflow, while the outsole provides dependable grip on smooth urban surfaces. The cushioning is balanced not overly soft, but supportive enough for extended wear. If you prefer a shoe that feels sturdy rather than ultra-light, this one stands out in the under- ₹1000 segment.
Best for: Longer city walks and structured everyday wear.
Designed keeping daily wear in mind, this women’s walking shoe balances comfort and flexibility. The breathable upper prevents overheating, while the sole offers stable footing during extended movement. It works well for morning walks, daily household errands, and travel days where comfort matters most.
Best for: Women seeking reliable, lightweight daily walking shoes.
If you want a pair that doesn’t look overly sporty, this option offers a more lifestyle-driven aesthetic. The cushioning supports moderate walking, and the minimal design allows you to pair it with jeans or casual trousers effortlessly.
Best for: Urban casual wear with walking comfort.
Built with a fitness-forward design approach, this pair leans slightly toward performance walking. The inner padding offers better step comfort for brisk walkers, and the outsole flexibility supports smoother transitions during faster-paced walks.
Best for: Brisk walking and light gym sessions.
This slip-on design emphasises convenience and ease of wear. Lightweight construction ensures your feet don’t feel heavy even after hours of movement. The cushioned sole provides enough comfort for daily step goals without adding bulk. If you’re constantly on the move and prefer no-lace footwear, this delivers practicality at an accessible price point.
Best for: Commuters and quick daily mobility.
Similar stories for you:
How to style short kurtis with jeans: 8 picks for modern ethnic casual wear
Vacation-ready 5 co-ord sets under ₹2,500 that look stylish in photos
What to wear for Holi 2026: Breathable, budget-friendly looks for men and women
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.