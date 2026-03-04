Step into comfort with these budget walking shoes: 8 picks under ₹1000 worth adding to your cart for your daily walk

If you’re hitting 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day, be it office commutes, metro runs, or evening walks, your shoes can either support you or slow you down. Sore heels and sweaty feet are often less about the distance and more about the wrong footwear. You don’t always need to spend ₹3,000 or more to get breathable mesh uppers, flexible soles, and all-day cushioning that actually make daily walking comfortable. Walking shoes under Rs.1000: 8 picks to walk with comfort (Pexels) For this edit, the selection focuses specifically on: Lightweight construction (to reduce fatigue)

Breathable mesh uppers (important for Indian weather)

Flexible soles that support natural stride motion

Cushioning comfort suited for city commutes

Versatility for gym, errands, and travel These are for everyday walking, office commutes, college days, and casual fitness routines; they offer impressive comfort within a tight budget. 8 Walking shoes under ₹ 1000

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

This slip-on design is built for convenience and lightweight mobility. The breathable mesh upper promotes airflow, helping reduce sweat buildup during long walks. The flexible outsole adapts to your stride instead of feeling stiff underfoot which makes a noticeable difference if you're walking across uneven pavements or spending long hours standing. Best for: College students, office commuters, short to mid-distance daily walks.

Loading Suggestions...

Designed with a sporty profile, this pair combines mesh breathability with a non-marking outsole, perfect if you frequently walk indoors or visit gyms. The sole offers moderate cushioning, absorbing light impact during brisk walks without feeling bulky. Best for: Indoor walkers, gym-goers, and everyday multi-surface use.

Loading Suggestions...

This version of the OXYFIT maintains the same comfort-focused design but adds more styling versatility through alternate colour options. The lightweight construction helps reduce foot fatigue during long commute days, while the flexible sole supports natural heel-to-toe transitions. Best for: Daily errands, metro commutes, casual office settings.

Loading Suggestions...

This pair offers a slightly more structured silhouette compared to basic walking shoes. The breathable mesh upper enhances airflow, while the outsole provides dependable grip on smooth urban surfaces. The cushioning is balanced not overly soft, but supportive enough for extended wear. If you prefer a shoe that feels sturdy rather than ultra-light, this one stands out in the under- ₹1000 segment. Best for: Longer city walks and structured everyday wear.

Loading Suggestions...

Designed keeping daily wear in mind, this women’s walking shoe balances comfort and flexibility. The breathable upper prevents overheating, while the sole offers stable footing during extended movement. It works well for morning walks, daily household errands, and travel days where comfort matters most. Best for: Women seeking reliable, lightweight daily walking shoes.

Loading Suggestions...

If you want a pair that doesn’t look overly sporty, this option offers a more lifestyle-driven aesthetic. The cushioning supports moderate walking, and the minimal design allows you to pair it with jeans or casual trousers effortlessly. Best for: Urban casual wear with walking comfort.

Loading Suggestions...

Built with a fitness-forward design approach, this pair leans slightly toward performance walking. The inner padding offers better step comfort for brisk walkers, and the outsole flexibility supports smoother transitions during faster-paced walks. Best for: Brisk walking and light gym sessions.

Loading Suggestions...

Walking shoes under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000: FAQs Are walking shoes under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000 durable? They are suitable for daily moderate use, but may not offer the long-term durability of premium performance shoes. Can I use walking shoes for gym workouts? Yes, for light cardio and treadmill walking. For heavy training or running, specialized shoes are better. Should walking shoes be tight or loose? They should fit snugly at the heel with slight room in the toe box — never tight or slipping. How much cushioning is enough for walking? For casual 5–8 km daily walking, moderate cushioning with flexible soles is sufficient.