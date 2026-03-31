Still obsessed with Love Story? These mules recreate Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s iconic style

If you have watched Love Story and somehow ended up deep diving into Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s style after, you are not alone. Her aesthetic was the definition of quiet luxury before it was even a trend clean lines, neutral tones and footwear that never tried too hard but always looked expensive. 8 Mules to recreate Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s iconic style (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less And right at the centre of it all were her mules. Sleek, minimal, slightly structured and ridiculously versatile. The kind of shoes that make denim look polished and tailoring feel effortless. For this HT Shop Now edit, I have rounded up top-rated mules that capture that same understated energy so you can recreate the look without overthinking it. 8 Mules to recreate Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's look

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These strike the perfect balance between minimal and practical. The pointed toe keeps things sharp while the backstrap adds support making them easier to walk in. They feel polished without being too dressy which makes them ideal for everyday wear. Style tip: Pair with straight leg denims and a crisp white shirt for that effortless polished look.

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A classic elevated option these mules bring structure with their pointed toe and block heel. They add just enough height while staying comfortable which is key to that understated luxury vibe. Clean and versatile they work across occasions. Style tip: Style with tailored trousers and a tucked in top for a sharp workwear outfit.

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For those who want the aesthetic without the heel, these flat mules deliver. Easy to slip on and incredibly wearable they keep things relaxed while still looking put together. Perfect for everyday errands or travel days. Style tip: Pair with linen pants and an oversized shirt for a relaxed yet chic outfit.

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A slightly dressier take on the trend these come with subtle texture and a gold buckle detail. They still stay within the minimal aesthetic but add a hint of interest making them perfect for evenings. Style tip: Wear with a midi dress or co ord set for a refined dinner look.

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This pair leans into that signature low heel elegance. The kitten heel gives just enough lift while the slingback detail adds support. It is feminine, polished and extremely wearable across long days. Style tip: Pair with ankle length trousers and a structured blazer.

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A repeat style for a reason these mules are all about clean lines and comfort. The pointed toe elongates the leg while the backstrap ensures a secure fit. They are easy to style and even easier to rely on. Style tip: Style with monochrome outfits for a sleek minimal look.

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If you prefer a modern edge the square toe brings a contemporary twist to the classic mule. The block heel adds comfort while keeping the look structured. It is a great way to update the minimal aesthetic. Style tip: Pair with wide leg pants and a fitted top for balance.

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Mules to recreate Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's look: FAQs Are mules comfortable for daily wear? Yes especially flat and low heel styles that offer ease and support. Are mules still in style? Yes they remain a staple thanks to their versatility and timeless appeal. What outfits go best with mules? Denim, tailored trousers, midi skirts and minimal dresses all pair well. Can mules be worn for work? Absolutely pointed toe and block heel styles work perfectly for office outfits.