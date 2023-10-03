Stray Kids' Felix attends Louis Vuitton show in show-stealing monochrome look; chills with Nicolas Ghesquière: Watch

Stray Kids member Felix was among a host of celebrities who attended the Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris. The women's creative director of the French Luxury house, Nicolas Ghesquière, presented his latest collection during Paris Fashion Week. The South Korean rapper and singer arrived at the fashion event dressed in a show-stealing monochrome blazer and leather pants set. Pictures of him chilling with Nicolas, greeting fans, and enjoying the show made it to social media. Check out the snippets below. Stray Kids member Felix attended the Louis Vuitton show to witness Nicolas Ghesquière's latest collection. (AP, Instagram)

Felix of Stray Kids at the Louis Vuitton show

Stray Kids' rapper and singer Felix arrived at the Louis Vuitton show amid fanfare. The K-pop artist's fans greeted him outside the venue with loud cheers. He also posed for the paparazzi before settling in the front row to enjoy Nicolas Ghesquière's latest collection. Felix was dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton for the occasion. The monochrome look added an edgy and stylish touch, accentuated with minimal accessories. Scroll through to read our download on his attire.

Felix wore a crew-neck tee for the Louis Vuitton show, featuring a fitted silhouette and a gold chain-link adorned with an LV charm and embellished on the neckline. He layered it with a chic blazer in a black-and-white tone featuring padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a cropped hem, a fitted silhouette, a gold zipper detail attached with an LV logo leather strap, and front pockets.

Felix wore the Louis Vuitton monochrome tee and blazer with black leather pants featuring a mid-rise waistline, side pockets, and a relaxed flared hem. He accessorised the outfit with chunky Chelsea black boots, statement rings, a diamond earring, and an LV monogram mini shoulder bag. Lastly, he chose feathered brows, dewy freckled skin, glossy nude lips, and side-parted silver-blonde tresses for the glam picks.

Fans loved Felix's look for the occasion and flooded the internet with compliments. One user wrote, "He is out of this world." Another commented, "Y'all, he is so mesmerising." A user remarked, "How can someone look so unreal."

About Stray Kids' Felix

Born in Australia, Felix is part of the eight-member group Stray Kids, created by JYP Entertainment. Felix is a rapper, singer, songwriter and dancer. Louis Vuitton appointed Felix as their House Ambassador this year in August.

