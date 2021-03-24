Style jury gives a thumbs up to Priyanka’s look at the Oprah interview

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 38, is often the talk of the town for her distinctive sense of personal style. Be it her looks on the Met gala red carpet in the past, her film promotions, or TV interviews - Jonas knows how to make headlines with her eccentric fashion choices. Lately, the actor has been in the public eye for releasing a book, announcing Oscar nominations with her better half, Nick Jonas, and recently for her appearance in Super Soul where PeeCee and Oprah Winfrey were in a candid conversation about a plethora of things, from the recently launched memoir by the actress, Unfinished- A memoir, personal and professional struggles of being an actor, growing up in India and much more.

Priyanka in a powder blue Roland Mouret Jumpsuit

For her appearance at Oprah’s intervew, the actor wore a whimsical one-shoulder jumpsuit by French designer Roland Mouret, known for dressing the likes of Meghan Markle. The jumpsuit was playful but bold, with a sculpted oversized leaf paired on a demure silhouette. Stylist Isha Bhansali loves the tailored sexiness of the jumpsuit and says, “The blue jumpsuit was so refreshing, so summer! But I actually loved her makeup. And the matte blush lips went smoothly well with the attire. The transparent sandals added the futuristic touch. Overall a great number.”

The no-makeup look sat perfectly well with the setting and the outfit, fleek eyebrows, peach lips, and a natural blush was that was required.

Priyanka Chopra sports a no- makeup glam with floral hoops

The bare clavicle and exposed arm, in contrast with a full sleeve on the other arm, made for a stunning ensemble with a hint of formality. Designer Anushree Parekh from Label Anushree says- “Having designed for Priyanka Chopra in the past I can read her love for comfort and chic. I think the look was great considering the colour worked so well on her and the silhouette was a perfect remix of structure and soft. It was just right for the occasion.” The powder blue was perfect for an interview at a brunch-like setting among lush greens.The jumpsuit has amounted to USD 1459 which is approximately ₹1 lakh. Designer Diksha Khanna hails Priyanka’s appearance. “Breezy summer work looks, the right choice of powder blue accentuated with strappy silver heels and pink lips. All in all it was a right mix of oomph with class,” she says.

Bhansali though was not too kicked about the earrings - “Something more futuristic or a great watch would have been enough.” Whereas Khanna feels that, “Ash grey with nudes could have been another option for PeeCee.”