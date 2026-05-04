Summer 2026 nail trends decoded: From minimal chic to statement designs, the coolest manicures to try now

Whether you are planning a beach vacation or a mountain escape, well-manicured nails before the vacation can sort your looks for the week. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Namika Kant, technical expert at Envi Salons and Kausar Beauty Manager, Bblunt India, shared manicure trends for summer.

Trending nail arts for summer 2026.(Unsplash)

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Namika Kant said, “This summer, manicures are all about self-expression, softness, and subtle statements that feel fresh yet elevated.”

1. Butter yellow minimalist design

Butter yellow minimalism, soft and creamy yellows are having a major moment. This shade brings warmth without being overpowering, making it perfect for both everyday wear and vacations. Paired with clean shapes and glossy finishes, butter yellow nails feel effortless, chic, and sun-kissed like summer bottled into a manicure.

2. Matcha green tones

Inspired by calm, earthy aesthetics, matcha green nails are the go-to for those who love understated elegance. From milky pastels to deeper moss tones, this trend works beautifully across skin tones. It’s soothing, modern, and pairs perfectly with neutral outfits and minimal jewellery.

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Butter yellow minimalism, soft and creamy yellows are having a major moment. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Glazed and milky finishes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Glazed and milky finishes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The ‘your nails but better’ trend continues strong with glazed, milky finishes. Think sheer pinks, soft whites, and pearly top coats that catch light subtly. These nails look healthy, polished, and expensive, ideal for anyone who prefers a clean, luxe aesthetic without bold colour. This season is less about standing out loudly and more about feeling put-together in a refined way. 4. Milky nude/nude nails {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ‘your nails but better’ trend continues strong with glazed, milky finishes. Think sheer pinks, soft whites, and pearly top coats that catch light subtly. These nails look healthy, polished, and expensive, ideal for anyone who prefers a clean, luxe aesthetic without bold colour. This season is less about standing out loudly and more about feeling put-together in a refined way. 4. Milky nude/nude nails {{/usCountry}}

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Milky nude nails are the ultimate summer shades, like sheer pink, soft beige, peach nude and milky white, which give a clean and polished finish. This trend is ideal for everyday wear, office looks and even vacations. It makes hands look neat, elegant and naturally beautiful.

5. Glitter nails

Glitter nails are trending, but in a subtle and classy way. Full glitter nails, clients are opting for glitter, silver, gold, rose gold, and holographic glitter, which look stunning in sunlight and instantly elevate the manicure. This style is perfect for summer parties and festive occasions while still keeping the overall look sophisticated.

Glitter nails are trending, but in a subtle and classy way. (Pexel)

6. Chrome/pearl chrome nails

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Chrome nails continue to dominate. A nude or pink base topped with pearl chrome powder creates a shiny, glass-like glow. It looks luxurious, trendy and extremely worthy. Chrome nails also reflect light beautifully, making them a perfect choice for summer days and beach holidays. These three manicure trends are the best mix of minimal, glam and premium, making them perfect for the summer season.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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