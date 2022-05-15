Summer shades of Delhi: Amaltas, Gulmohar, Jacaranda and Jarul
The heat may have wiped out Delhi’s spring blooms, but not without bringing its own seasonal beauty to the streets and bylanes of the city. One look around, and one can find mesmerising shades of yellow, red, blue, purple and pink adorning not just the skyline but also beautifying the ground by rolling out vibrant petal carpets. These are from some of the flowering trees in summer, which can be spotted in the Capital during this time of the year.
The yellow magic of Amaltas
Ah, the good ol’ golden showers of Amaltas! Also called Indian Laburnum, purging cassia and even pudding pipe tree, this amber beauty is back this season with the low-hanging Amaltas flowers blooming everywhere your eyes can see, from parks to public places. Martin Raj, a manager with a Chanakyapuri-based bank, shares how citizens can catch this beauty in action like he spots them while playing table tennis with friends in the evening, at Nehru Park. The youngster adds: “We have been coming here since like 20 years, and the Amaltas blooms every summer, making it a visual delight for our table tennis sessions. It’s very pleasant to play near them. Such a relief to the sore eyes!”
A scarlet letter from Gulmohar
The feisty red flower canopies of the summer tree Gulmohar, or Delonix regia, can be spotted from far, especially when they are in groups. “That warm breeze passing by and the soft aroma of those Gulmohar blossoms in my college take away all my stress. Seeing those flowers under that scorching sunlight along with the shade that it casts, make me feel at peace,” says Labhanshi Mittal, a second year student of BA (Hons) Applied Psychology at Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women, Delhi University. She adds: “As Stephanie Skeem said ‘Flowers don’t tell, they show’, it showed me the beauty of the world and how much we can appreciate the small things in our life.”
Violet spell of Jacaranda
Also part of Delhi’s beautiful natural landscapes are these blue-purple flowers (hence the name Neeli Gulmohar) that one can’t spot as much as a Gulmohar or Amaltas, but are still as resplendent. “Jacarandas are impressive trees in May when covered with clusters of blue tubular flowers. Flamboyant might be an understatement to describe a jacaranda tree in full bloom,” says Avneesh Banswal, a Delhi-based horticulturist, adding: “Explosions of brightly-coloured purple flowers cover the tree’s canopy, making it an eye candy for all to see and behold. These make attractive specimen trees and its flowers fall off leaving a carpet of purple beneath the tree. They also work well when along a sidewalk, as shade trees, or planted among evergreen trees, as they continue to add colour to the area when they drop their leaves in late autumn and winter.”
Pink-purple dreams of Jarul
“Jarul is also called the Pride of India,” informs Dr Ambrish Mithal, a city-based endocrinologist and an avid photographer known for documenting the city’s trees on his social media. “I am discovering the Jarul these days, and love to do this exploration on Sunday mornings. Recently, while passing by the Safdarjung flyover one day, I spotted these trees, not shrubs, with beautiful pinkish flowers on top. I also found them near Safdarjung’s Tomb, and they’re amazing to take pictures of.”
Author tweets @siddhijainn
-
Bengaluru: Police arrest gang who looted thousands from elderly man
A pack of thieves were arrested by Banasawadi police on Friday while withdrawing thousands of rupees from an elderly man's ATM card as he had jotted down the PIN on it. As per the police report, the incident took place on May 11, the elderly man was walking on the roadside when the alleged gang stole the senior citizen's phone and wallet. The gang rushed to an ATM and withdrew thousands of rupees.
-
DU, offline exams: Students prep to get, set, write!
Ever since the gates of Delhi University reopened, students have been demanding online examination. But as per the varsity's plan of action, offline exams have resumed, on campus, after a break of almost two years. And now as students are busy sweating it out in the exam hall, some give us a sneak peek into how they are adjusting to the physical format of tests. The offline exam has turned the timetable hectic for many.
-
Delhi Fire Department confirms 'Narela Blaze under complete control'
After hours of struggle, the fire at Narela's plastic granulation factory in Delhi has been brought 'under complete control', the Delhi fire Department confirmed on Sunday. The factory had caught fire on Saturday night. "We received a call at 9.10 PM on Saturday and we medium the call on the spot where 20 fire tenders were already working. We relieved them at 3 AM. This time, eight fire tenders were available here," he added.
-
BBMP garbage truck mows down Swiggy delivery boy
In the fourth such incident in two months, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) garbage truck mowed down a 25-year-old delivery boy working with Swiggy in Bengaluru on Saturday evening while he was on duty. The police have filed an FIR against the driver, Dinesh Naik, and the contractor of the BBMP trash vehicle, Vishwanath after The deceased, Devanna tragic death.
-
Bengaluru: ‘Small stabbing’ over unpaid EMI turns fatal
In a tragic incident, a “small stabbing” turned fatal in Bengaluru on Thursday. Rahil and Jayakumar were partners who had opened a restaurant together. Jayakumar, a BPO employee had taken the loan in his wife's name while a hotel management graduate, Rahil, was paying the EMIs. The friends met up at Rahil's apartment on Thursday morning. The restaurant's interior work was on, but Rahil had defaulted on the EMI this month.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics