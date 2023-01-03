Nail Trends 2023: From cartoon art to glitter nails, 5 most stylish art designs to give your nails a chic makeover

Just as you prefer your eye makeup and blush to complement your OOTD, why don’t we have a similar regime for nails? Well, your nails equally deserve a touch of glamour and art, it's undeniable that some nail art techniques have gained remarkable prominence. In contrast to having a huge haircut or experimenting with a tonne of trendy skincare products, changing up your nails is a simple and enjoyable way to play with various colours, textures, patterns, and forms. There is an array of nail art trends that are chic, easy and trendy. The hues of nail art should be relevant to the ongoing season, festive, and much more. (Also read: How to care for your nails, 6 simple tips you need to follow for long and beautiful nails )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Toshima Mirekar, Nail Trainer and Nail Artist at Enrich, shared some trendy and easy nail art that you must try in 2023.

1. Colourful pastels

Pick a variety of pastel nail colours that complement each other.(pinterest)

You can never go wrong with pastels; the right sense of colour coordination will take you a long way. Pick a variety of pastel nail colours that complement each other. Basic pastel hues like dusty blue, dusty green, gentle lavender, and subdued yellow make adorable and creamy counterparts that make a good pair.

2. Metallic ombre

Ombre nails radiate the beauty of gradient hues. (pinterest)

In 2022, ombre nails made a comeback and the trend is likely to be followed in 2023 as well. Ombre nails radiate the beauty of gradient hues. This nail art shows off a subtle shifting of rainbow and pastel colours. It’s an absolute sight to behold as a lighter shade on the top of the nail gradually transitions into a darker shade as it gets closer to the tip. Ace your NYE-trending nails with a metallic ombre.

3. Animal or cartoon nail art

The classic animal prints, such as tiger, leopard, and zebra or you could choose cartoon nail art like a unicorn, panda, minion, and more. (pinterest)

Innovative new styles and pop designs for nails have made their own spot. As we are obsessed with cool prints like flame nails and cow print nail art, these cute nail art trends push us to break the monotony by ditching the avant-garde patterns and going back to the classics. The classic animal prints, such as tiger, leopard, and zebra or you could choose cartoon nail art like a unicorn, panda, minion, and more. These trends will never go out of style. Those who prefer freehand nail art look over colours, animal and cartoon nail art is something you should try out.

4. Glitter nail art

The glitter nails are designed to quickly and easily give your nails a party-like appearance.(pinterest)

All the glitters, quite literally! For the upcoming major events and the spring celebrations, glitter nails are totally in. The glitter nails are designed to quickly and easily give your nails a party-like appearance. Why not combine all the current nail art trends into one design? To make the glittery nails stand out, choose ombre glitters for two of the highlighted nails and keep the others simple.

5. Matte ombre

Use a finish to matte out the entire design or add high-gloss highlights to break up a flat base.(pinterest)

Make your boring nails stunning by combining two nail polish colours! Use a finish to matte out the entire design or add high-gloss highlights to break up a flat base. It's time for you to get on board with the craze because it's now the best thing going. But rather than just painting your nails one colour, why not flaunt your originality and spice things up by creating some distinctive nail art patterns at home? It will make you appear presentable everywhere you go isn't tempting, we don't know what is.

Chic nail art or cringe nail art? you pick! Do it yourself or visit a professional to ace your nail game!

