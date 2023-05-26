Sunny Leone shines like a retro superstar in shimmering gown for an epic night at amfAR Cannes Gala. All pics

Actor Sunny Leone debuted at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. After impressing the internet with her red carpet look in a blush-pink risque gown while attending the premiere of Kennedy with director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat, Sunny is leaving the internet swooning over her shimmering black dress for the amfAR Cannes Gala. Sunny had an epic night at the event and shared pictures with fans. Scroll through to see her post.

Sunny Leone shines like a retro superstar at amfAR Cannes Gala

Sunny Leone enjoys an epic night at amfAR Cannes Gala in a shimmering black gown. (Instagram)

Sunny Leone shined like a retro superstar in her latest Instagram pictures from the 2023 amfAR Cannes Gala. "What an epic night at @amfar! Thank you, @hitendrakapopara for finding me this amazing gown! You are my rock!" Sunny captioned her post. The amfAR is a non-profit organisation dedicated to ending the global AIDS epidemic through innovative research. Sunny was among a host of celebrities who attended the event, including Heidi Klum, Troye Sivan, Rebel Wilson, Eva Longoria, James Marsden, Coco Rocha, Bebe Rexha, Georgina Rodriguez, Ashley Graham, Shay Mitchell, and more stars.

Sunny's retro superstar look features a shimmering black gown from the shelves of designer Zeena Zaki. It features a one-shoulder detail, a plunge sweetheart neckline highlighting her decolletage, a full-length sleeve, sequin embellishments, a figure-hugging silhouette, gathered pleated design, a floor-grazing hem length, and a front thigh-high slit.

Sunny wore the ensemble with matching black high heels, rings, and embellished hoop earrings. The star styled the ensemble with a pouf side-parted and pulled-back low bun. Lastly, she chose subtle pink eye shadow, feathered brows, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, a dewy base, and highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Sunny's fans loved this new look from Cannes and flooded the comments section with praise. One wrote, "We love you, Sunny. Such a stunner." Another commented, "Outstanding beauty." A fan wrote, "Wow superstar."

