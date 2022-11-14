Sunny Leone, for date night with Daniel Weber, wore this...

Sunny Leone’s fashion diaries are droolworthy as well as envy-inducing. The actor keeps setting the fashion bar higher for her fans with snippets from her best-dressed diaries on her Instagram profile. On a regular basis, Sunny keeps sharing sneak peeks from her fashion diaries to make her fans drool. The actor can make any attire look better – be it being super cool in a dapper hoodie, or decking up for the festive season and celebrating with family in ethnic ensembles. Sunny's fashion diaries are varied. The actor also keeps splashing colours on Instagram with glimpses of her multicoloured ensembles.

Sunny, on Monday, drove our blues far away with a set of pictures featuring husband Daniel Weber. Sunny and Daniel had a romantic date night, and the pictures are from the date. Sunny shared their OOTNs of the date night and we are smitten. Sunny, for the romantic date, decked up in a lavender slip bra with corset details, and further teamed it with a lavender pencil short skirt. She added more oomph to her look for the night with a lavender long blazer with lapel collars and folded sleeves. In transparent stilettos, Sunny completed her look for the night.

Daniel Weber, on the other hand, complemented his lady in a white shirt, a black blazer and a pair of black formal trousers. In shiny black shoes, Daniel completed his formal look for the night. “Date night with Daniel Weber,” Sunny captioned the pictures. In no time, Sunny’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from family and fans. However, the best comment came from none other than Daniel himself. He dropped by to wrote, “She’s cute.” Aww.

Daniel and Sunny have been together for more than a decade. During an interview in 2011, Sunny stated that she is married to Daniel. The couple are parents to daughter Nisha, whom they adopted in 2017. They welcomed twin boys Asher and Noah through surrogacy in 2018.