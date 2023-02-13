Super herb: Benefits of rosemary water for great hair

Social media is teeming with hacks, tips and advice from experts who claim to know better. There are also many laypeople who take to the ‘gram to share solutions to common problems that may have worked for them. However, that doesn’t mean that everything we see online is true and may work for you the same way it did for them.

Of late, there has been a trend where people are using rosemary infused water to improve hair growth. Some even add rosemary essential oils in their shampoos. We spoke to experts to exploring this trend and understand the benefits of rosemary.

Using rosemary infused water in your hair can promote hair growth (Shutterstock)

Benefits of rosemary

An aromatic herb used in food and for its medicinal properties, Rosemary is known as Rujamari in Ayurveda.

The plant is considered a cognitive stimulant, which can help improve memory performance and quality. It is also known to boost alertness, intelligence, and focus. It is also known to have stress relieving benefits which can be beneficial for those suffering with chronic anxiety or stress hormone imbalances.

It contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that tend to stimulate hair growth and reduce hair fall. It also helps to reduce scalp inflammation. Moreover, it even helps stimulate blood supply to the hair follicles and strengthen the hair. It can help with other hair issues such as split ends and bring dandruff under control.

Add few drops of rosemary essential oil to your shampoo to better hair (Shutterstock)

How to use it

Along with spraying the infused water on your scalp, you can apply rosemary infused oil into your hair and let it sit for a minimum of half an hour. Alternatively, drinking rosemary tea can also help in hair growth. Adding a few drops of the herb oil into your shampoo, making sure to emulsify it correctly and then washing your hair with it can also be beneficial.

To make rosemary infused water, Dr Abhishek Pilani, MD Dermatologist, Founder- Assure Clinic, says “Take a few sprigs of rosemary leaves, boil it in water 2 cups of water for 15 minutes. Let it cool before transferring to a spray bottle.” This concoction can be applied to your scalp and left overnight for best results. He suggests using organic herbs and using this on a clean scalp.

He adds, “Your scalp type — dry or oily — will determine how you use this. Dry scalp requires oil for absorption, while oily skin requires liquid form to maintain balance. Because rosemary has no negative side effects, it can be applied twice a week for at least six months.”

Cautionary tale

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics says, “If you are planning to use rosemary infused water or essential oils, do a patch test first. If there is any kind of burning sensation, irritation or redness then stop using it immediately.”

Adding, Pilani says, “Using a pure form of a substance on your hair or body won’t cause any side effects. That is why experts always advise using natural or plant-based products. You can go for rosemary oil or water without any damage to your hair,” explains Dr Abhishek Pilani, MD Dermatologist, Founder- Assure Clinic

However, both experts suggest consulting an expert before starting a new hair care regimen or using any of these methods on your hair. Kapoor also cautions, “There is no evidence available against the safety of using rosemary essential oils while pregnant or breastfeeding. So, ask your doctor first and then use it.”