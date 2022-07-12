Sushmita Sen soaks up the sun in Sardinia in mini dress for new pics, fan says 'Reminding me of Dilbar Dilbar days'

Actor Sushmita Sen is currently quenching her wanderlust by travelling around the globe and posting stunning pictures from her travel diaries. After chilling on the beaches of Maldives, Sushmita decided to soak up some Vitamin D in Sardinia. The photos will motivate you to pack your bags and check off things from your travel to-do list. The Miss Universe 1994 title winner's latest post shows her chilling on a yacht on a sunny day, dressed in a gorgeous mini-ensemble. The photo reminded one of the actor's fans of her Dilbar Dilbar days - Sushmita featured in the original song from the 1999 film, Sirf Tum.

On Tuesday, Sushmita Sen posted a picture from her holiday in Sardinia, clicked by her friend. It shows the Aarya star sitting on a yacht and soaking up some Vitamin D dressed in a chic beach-ready ensemble. She captioned the post, "La Dolce Vita #sardinia. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." For the uninitiated, La Dolce Vita means 'a life full of indolence, luxury, and self-indulgence'. Check out Sushmita's post below. (Also Read: Sushmita Sen breaks inertia with tough workout session in new gym video, daughter Renee Sen is proud: Watch)

Sushmita slipped into a mini-length Kaftan dress for the jaw-dropping photoshoot. It comes adorned with black and white animal print, a V neckline, long billowy sleeves, a breezy silhouette, drop shoulders and a cinched detail on the torso. The star posed barefoot on the yacht dressed in the ensemble.

In the end, Sushmita chose black tinted sunglasses attached with a gold chain to accessorise the kaftan mini dress. A centre-parted open hairdo, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, and sunkissed skin completed the glam picks of Sushmita's holiday look.

After Sushmita Sen dropped the photo on her Instagram page, several of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with praise. Her daughter Renée Sen posted heart eye, heart and fire emojis and wrote, "Obsessed." Another netizen commented, "Reminding me of #dilbardilbar days Sush, love you."

Meanwhile, Sardinia is a large Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea. It has a long coastline, stunning sandy beaches, pristine blue water, and a mountainous region replete with scenic hiking trails.