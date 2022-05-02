Sushmita Sen breaks inertia with tough workout session in new gym video, daughter Renee Sen is proud: Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen is an absolute fitness enthusiast. But like many of us, the star also faces setbacks in her workout routine. However, instead of quitting, Sushmita makes sure to pick herself up and kickstart a regimen to get into her best shape while motivating her followers. The star did the same recently and even took to Instagram to share a video of herself breaking the inertia. She posted a video of herself doing different exercises with her trainer. It also served as workout motivation for her followers.

Recently, Sushmita took to her Instagram page to post a video of herself exercising with her coach. She captioned the post, "#vibes Sometimes the best way to bring back motivation, is to simply be around people who are deeply motivated! I break inertia saying #shivohamshivoham. Healing the old, resurrecting anew...slow and easy does it! Feel this space...it's a vibe! Let's do this awesomeness @shivohamofficial. I love you guys." Scroll ahead to watch it. (Also Read: Sushmita Sen is a traveller, ‘if not across geographies, through thoughtful journeys’)

The video begins with Sushmita, dressed in a white tank top with a brown racerback sports bra and workout tights, doing yoga's Downward Dog Pose and Side Stretch Low Lunges. Then, she does another variation of the Low Lunges with resistance bands to increase the difficulty level. The video also shows Sushmita doing Bicep Stretches with resistance bands, Side Step Back Lunges, Squats, Pull-Ups with resistance bands, and another full-body stretch to strengthen her back muscles.

After Sushmita posted the video, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Her daughter Renée Sen also commented on the post. She wrote, "This video makes me so happy. Here's to a beautiful journey, Sushmita Sen." A fan reacted to the clip and wrote, "Truly the miss universe in every term...And I can't have enough of watching you. Love u soo much."

Meanwhile, Sushmita was last seen in the Disney+ series Aarya 2. The actor played the role of Aarya Sareen, a woman who takes over her dead husband's drug business. She received the Best Actress Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for the first season of Aarya.