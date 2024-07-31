Taapsee Pannu ditches blouse for waistcoat in modern saree look at Paris 2024 Olympics. See the budget-friendly price

Taapsee Pannu has taken a break from her movie promotions to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics. She's in Paris with her sister Shagun to support her husband, Mathias Boe, a badminton professional who is currently coaching Indian players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Taapsee is currently in her saree era, and her recent Insta posts filled with ethereal six yards are a testament to that. Just a day ago, she wowed her fans in a stunning black saree and red rose-embellished blouse. This time, she turned heads again with a reimagined saree drape that oozed sheer glamour. Let's dive into her latest look and snag some fashion inspiration from the diva. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu raises the fashion bar in a stunning floral-printed black maxi dress with daring cutouts. All pics inside ) Taapsee Pannu wowed at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a modern saree look, swapping a blouse for a chic white waistcoat. (Instagram/@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu stuns in modern six yards at Paris 2024 Olympics

On Tuesday, Taapsee Pannu delighted her fans with a sweet surprise on Instagram, posting a series of stunning pictures with the caption, "Day 1 of endless walking, walking Paris' prettiest street (coz that's what Mindy says!) to walking from group stage to knockout stage. Time to call it a day!" Her post featured her strolling around the Olympic venues and holding the tricolour to support the Indian team. She also shared snapshots of Paris's iconic streets, the lively atmosphere of the Olympic events, and moments from her daily adventures in the city. Let's take a look at her post.

What is the price of Taapsee's saree?

For her Paris outing, Taapsee Pannu chose a striking green and white saree made from divine mul cotton with a beautiful block-printed design, showcasing artisan craftsmanship. The fusion of white and green creates a captivating look, while a vibrant pink border adds a touch of love and elegance. Embracing a modern twist, she skipped the traditional blouse and opted for a chic white cropped waistcoat instead, adding a contemporary flair to her ensemble. If you're wondering about the cost of her fabulous saree, it's from the brand Suta and comes with a budget-friendly price tag of ₹4,500.

Taapsee Pannu's saree is from the shelves of the brand Suta and costs ₹4,500.(suta.in)

Taapsee accessorised her look with a pair of quirky white sneakers, stacked glass bangles adorning her wrist, a cross-body sling bag, gold hoop statement earrings and a pair of black sunglasses. She finished off her chic look with her natural curls pulled back in a top bun and minimal make-up look.