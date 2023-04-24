Taekook red carpet style: BTS Taehyung in leather jacket, Jungkook in canvas work jacket are menswear fashion goals

Bangtan Boys' Kim Taehyung aka V and Jeon Jungkook stepped out for the premiere of Dream, a new sports comedy-drama film starring South Korean actors Park Seo-joon and Lee Ji-eun, and Taekook stans were in for a treat as the maknae line put their sartorial feet forward that set BTS Army swooning. For the uninitiated, Taekook is a popular ship name that refers to the close friendship between V and Jungkook and while their bond is a testament to the power of genuine friendship, it offers several takeaways especially the one on how to ace iconic fashion sense and nail the style game with your best friend. Taekook red carpet style inspo: BTS Taehyung in leather jacket, Jungkook in canvas work jacket are menswear fashion goals (Photo by Twitter/yourstrulytkk/heaven_borahae/kthseoulove)

At the premiere's red carpet, the duo looked stylish and handsome in their white T-shirts, layered with a jacket and teamed with a pair of black pants and the pictures and videos now going viral from the event are all the Monday motivation we need to amp up our style game this week.

BTS' effortless fashionista, Taehyung, sported a brown leather jacket, which is a timeless wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Here are some ways to style a leather jacket -

Casual Chic: For a casual yet stylish look, pair your leather jacket with a simple t-shirt, skinny jeans, and sneakers or ankle boots.

For a casual yet stylish look, pair your leather jacket with a simple t-shirt, skinny jeans, and sneakers or ankle boots. Edgy: Add some edge to your look by pairing your leather jacket with a graphic tee, distressed jeans and combat boots.

Add some edge to your look by pairing your leather jacket with a graphic tee, distressed jeans and combat boots. Classic: For a classic look, wear your leather jacket with a white button-down shirt, black trousers and loafers.

For a classic look, wear your leather jacket with a white button-down shirt, black trousers and loafers. Feminine: To add a feminine touch to your leather jacket, wear it with a flowy midi skirt and ankle boots or heels.

To add a feminine touch to your leather jacket, wear it with a flowy midi skirt and ankle boots or heels. Layered: Layer your leather jacket over a hoodie or sweater and pair it with jeans and sneakers for a relaxed, yet stylish look.

Layer your leather jacket over a hoodie or sweater and pair it with jeans and sneakers for a relaxed, yet stylish look. Monochromatic: For a sleek and stylish look, wear your leather jacket with an all-black outfit, such as black skinny jeans and a black turtleneck sweater.

For a sleek and stylish look, wear your leather jacket with an all-black outfit, such as black skinny jeans and a black turtleneck sweater. Boho: Pair your leather jacket with a maxi dress, ankle boots, and a floppy hat for a boho-inspired look.

As for Calvin Klein's brand ambassador, the golden maknae has been laying tips to slay in a oversized jackets for quite sometime now, the premiere's red carpet was no different as he decked up in a canvas work jacket by Enfants Riches Deprimes.

A canvas work jacket is a functional and durable piece of clothing that can also be stylish. Here are some tips for men to style a canvas work jacket -

Keep it simple: A canvas work jacket is a statement piece on its own, so it's best to keep the rest of your outfit simple. Pair it with a white t-shirt, jeans, and work boots for a classic, casual look.

A canvas work jacket is a statement piece on its own, so it's best to keep the rest of your outfit simple. Pair it with a white t-shirt, jeans, and work boots for a classic, casual look. Layering: Layering is key when it comes to styling a canvas work jacket. Layer it over a hoodie or a sweater and pair it with jeans or cargo pants for a more rugged look.

Layering is key when it comes to styling a canvas work jacket. Layer it over a hoodie or a sweater and pair it with jeans or cargo pants for a more rugged look. Accessorise: Add some accessories such as a beanie or a scarf to give your outfit a touch of personal style.

Add some accessories such as a beanie or a scarf to give your outfit a touch of personal style. Dress it up: Dress up your canvas work jacket by pairing it with a dress shirt, chinos, and dress shoes. This is a perfect look for a semi-formal event or a night out.

Dress up your canvas work jacket by pairing it with a dress shirt, chinos, and dress shoes. This is a perfect look for a semi-formal event or a night out. Colour coordination: Coordinate the color of your canvas work jacket with the rest of your outfit. Neutral colors such as khaki, olive green, and navy blue are versatile options that can go with almost anything.

Coordinate the color of your canvas work jacket with the rest of your outfit. Neutral colors such as khaki, olive green, and navy blue are versatile options that can go with almost anything. Roll up the sleeves: Rolling up the sleeves of your canvas work jacket can give it a more casual and relaxed look.

Rolling up the sleeves of your canvas work jacket can give it a more casual and relaxed look. Workwear-inspired look: Pair your canvas work jacket with a pair of cargo pants, boots, and a beanie for a workwear-inspired look that's both stylish and functional.

Remember, a jacket is versatile and can be styled in many different ways. Experiment with different outfits and find the look that best represents your personal style. On the other hand, Taehyung and Jungkook are each other's biggest supporters, both on and off the stage - they are always there to lend a listening ear or a helping hand when the other needs it.

Taekook's bond serves as a reminder of the importance of having strong, supportive friendships in our lives and that is all the reminder we need to take us through the rest of the week as we brew a sartorial yet effortlessly chic weekday outing plan with our best friends.