'Apsara' Tamannaah Bhatia looks straight out of a fairytale in dreamy white dress: See all photos for style inspiration

BySanya Panwar
Mar 02, 2025 02:47 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia looks like an 'apsara' in white. If you are feeling inspired, here's all you need to know about the actor's fairytale-inspired look.

In her latest Instagram pictures, actor Tamannaah Bhatia wowed in a show-stopping dress that she and her stylist custom-designed alongside designer duo Gauri and Nainika. Complete with a sheer white shirt-style neckline and long sleeves, the white dress was covered in elegant black flower motifs that trailed down its voluminous high-low skirt. Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia drops one of her most stunning saree looks in dreamy purple drape and we can’t take our eyes off her

Tamannaah Bhatia looks like an angel in white: See all pics of her dreamy dress. (Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia)
Tamannaah Bhatia looks like an angel in white: See all pics of her dreamy dress. (Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia)

Tamannaah's white look exudes princess vibes

She looked so beautiful in her ethereal look that actor Shraddha Kapoor could not stop herself from calling Tamannaah 'apsara (celestial)' in the comments section of her new post. A fan also called Tamannaah 'Barbie doll'.

The actor paired her floor-grazing dress with a pair of matching white heels featuring similar black floral details as her dress for a classic, fairytale-inspired look that exudes princess vibes. Tamannaah opted for a soft, romantic hairstyle that complemented her dress – a relaxed, low bun. Tamannaah's soft pink makeup with glossy lips and lots of mascara emphasised her natural beauty rather than making a bold statement.

Take a look:

How to recreate Tamannaah's look

If you are in the mood for a magical look, like Tamannaah's, we're here for that. To recreate her stunning ensemble, opt for a white dress with a full, flared skirt that creates a dramatic, voluminous effect. A fitted bodice will help create a beautiful, feminine silhouette and emphasise your waist. Stick to a pure white or ivory shade to maintain the fairytale-inspired aesthetic.

Choose heels that match your dress exactly, or opt for a slightly off-white shade to create a subtle contrast. High heels or block heels with delicate details like bows or buckles will elongate your legs and add to the overall drama of your look. Keep jewellery to a minimum to avoid detracting from the dress. A delicate necklace, or a pair of stud earrings, like Tamannaah's oversized ones, will suffice.

