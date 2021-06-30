Tara Sutaria steals the show in black strapless thigh-high slit gown, we love it

Bollywood star Tara Sutaria sparkled like a true fashionista in a new picture from a shoot set she shared on Instagram recently. The actor has proved several times that her sartorial choices, ranging from intricately designed lehengas to co-ord summer dresses, are one to look out for. Her latest all-black look on Instagram is a testament to this.

Tara Sutaria posted a picture of herself flashing a million-dollar smile on the photo-sharing app on Tuesday. She shared the click with the caption, “My face when I mentally plan my lunch break menu on set.” In it, the actor sat on a tan sofa and posed while looking away from the camera.

Tara wore a black strapless floor-sweeping dress that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. It was adorned with intricate floral embroidery in black thread and sequinned details all over. The sheer frock added a sensuous charm to Tara’s all-black look.

The dress also had a bow detail and a risqué thigh-high slit that took the vibe of the black sartorial wonder to another level. Tara wore the dress with black and red embroidered pointed sandals.

For accessories, she chose a wide bracelet and gold earrings. The minimal jewels allowed the strapless gown to be the star of the look and impressed fashion police.

Tara wore her tousled locks in a middle-parting and styled them in soft, well-defined waves. She chose dewy skin, beaming highlighter for cheekbones, nude pink lip shade, light hint of blush on the cheeks, smoky eye shadow, bold eyeliner and filled-in eyebrows to complete her glam.

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria has a busy schedule for this year and next. Besides Tadap and Heropanti 2, she is also shooting for Ek Villain 2, which is slated to hit theatres next year. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in lead roles. Mohit Suri will direct the movie.

