IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / The lost freedom to explore amid Covid-19 inspires Burberry's Riccardo Tisci
Riccardo Tisci(Instagram)
Riccardo Tisci(Instagram)
fashion

The lost freedom to explore amid Covid-19 inspires Burberry's Riccardo Tisci

"Enclosed indoors, I dreamt of the outdoors and its beauty, fuelled by the thought of the creativity that comes when we are together," Riccardo Tisci said.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:06 PM IST

Burberry's Riccardo Tisci said the dream of being able to explore - a freedom denied during COVID-19 lockdowns - had inspired his first menswear-focused collection for the British luxury label. "Enclosed indoors, I dreamt of the outdoors and its beauty, fuelled by the thought of the creativity that comes when we are together," Tisci said on Monday.

"With this dream in mind, I became fascinated by the widespread British craft and outdoor movements of the early 20th century, when people escaped to explore the unknown countryside."

Outerwear was a focus in the Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, filmed at Burberry's flagship Regent Street store in central London before being released on social media channels on Monday.


Burberry's traditional trenches were re-imagined with pleats, panels and fringes, while the colour palette centred on tonal shades of beige, bark brown, oxblood burgundy and city greys.

Tisci joined the 165-year-old brand in 2018 to give creative direction to chief executive Marco Gobbetti's re-positioning of the house further upmarket.

His designs have attracted new younger customers, particularly in the important Chinese market.

Like other labels, Burberry has been hit hard by global restrictions on shop opening and travel and tourism.

It reported a 9% decline in sales in its third quarter, a bigger drop than the 6% in the second quarter.

The company said last month trading would be remain susceptible to regional disruptions but it was confident of rebounding when the pandemic eased given the brand's resonance with customers.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Riccardo Tisci(Instagram)
Riccardo Tisci(Instagram)
fashion

The lost freedom to explore amid Covid-19 inspires Burberry's Riccardo Tisci

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:06 PM IST
"Enclosed indoors, I dreamt of the outdoors and its beauty, fuelled by the thought of the creativity that comes when we are together," Riccardo Tisci said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
fashion

Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in both bridal, spooky avatars for Roohi's new song

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The first song Panghat from Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma's upcoming film Roohi is finally out. The peppy number features Janhvi in a never-seen-before avatar as she shows off her killer dance moves with Rajkummar and Varun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tara Sutaria(Instagram)
Tara Sutaria(Instagram)
fashion

Tara Sutaria plays perfect white bride in 3lakh lehenga for her 'new chapter'

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Tara Sutaria sported the Eilnaz lehenga by ace couturier Anita Dongre for a jewellery ad shoot recently, and while the actor looked as breath-taking as ever, the price tag on the lehenga will definitely knock the wind out of you.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan prefers salwar kameez from Sarojini over brands she can't afford

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan in a recent interview shared how her sense of self had nothing to do with her looks. The Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1 star went on to add that she is a 'simple, desi girl at heart'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta shares her homemade hack for skin brightening and awakening | Watch(Instagram/masabagupta)
Masaba Gupta shares her homemade hack for skin brightening and awakening | Watch(Instagram/masabagupta)
fashion

Masaba Gupta shares her homemade hack for skin brightening and awakening | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • Watch: Masaba Gupta spills the beans on her homemade skincare routine that she follows ‘first thing in the morning’ for skin brightening and awakening. Read benefits of the beauty tip inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan aces sophistication and undeniable edge in wine lehenga, blouse(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
Gauahar Khan aces sophistication and undeniable edge in wine lehenga, blouse(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
fashion

Gauahar Khan aces sophistication and undeniable edge in wine lehenga, blouse

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Tandav actor Gauahar Khan recently hosted a live event in Kanpur and satisfied sartorial sensibilities in a wine-coloured block-printed lehenga and grey high neck blouse and we are totally in love with this cross-cultural silhouette
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Dia Mirza had a policy of no waste by recycling all the material used for her wedding.
Actor Dia Mirza had a policy of no waste by recycling all the material used for her wedding.
fashion

Give weddings an eco-friendly touch

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Sustainable and plastic-free was the brief for actor Dia Mirza’s wedding, which took place recently
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty lends glimmering appeal in a bold shoulder gown and we are smitten(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty lends glimmering appeal in a bold shoulder gown and we are smitten(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty lends glimmering appeal in a bold shoulder gown and we are smitten

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:13 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra lays perfect example of how to be your own sunshine as she dolls up to shoot for Super Dancer Chapter 4 in a 31,500 yellow bold shoulder gown by Neetu Rohra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu soaks in Maldives sun, flaunts sultry look in pastel hued swimsuit(Instagram/bipashabasu)
Bipasha Basu soaks in Maldives sun, flaunts sultry look in pastel hued swimsuit(Instagram/bipashabasu)
fashion

Bipasha Basu soaks in Maldives sun, flaunts sultry look in pastel hued swimsuit

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu paints the Internet multicolour with love as she enjoys an exotic getaway in the Maldives with Karan Singh Grover, shares pictures in bright pastel print swimsuit and matching shrug
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar on casual day out with family(Instagram/nehakakkar)
Neha Kakkar on casual day out with family(Instagram/nehakakkar)
fashion

Neha Kakkar's summer dress worth 999 is perfect for a casual day out

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • For an outing with her siblings, Neha Kakkar donned an extremely comfy and chic floral print dress. She teamed it with a cross-body sling bag and matching sneakers. Her outfit is perfect for the summer season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor in all-pink look(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor in all-pink look(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor shows how to mix athleisure with femininity in all-pink cargos

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:23 AM IST
  • For an impromptu photo shoot, Shanaya Kapoor opted to wear an all-pink cargo hoodie and sweat pants worth 20k and show us the right way to mix athleisure with chic vibes. We are taking notes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi looks stunning in saree(Instagram/ norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi looks stunning in saree(Instagram/ norafatehi)
fashion

Nora Fatehi is the epitome of royalty in green saree at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi walked the red carpet at the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2021 in a beautiful sage green saree and made our jaws touch the floor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza at her mehendi ceremony(Instagram/theiatekchandaney)
Dia Mirza at her mehendi ceremony(Instagram/theiatekchandaney)
fashion

Dia Mirza wore a yellow classic suit for her mehendi, brides-to-be take note

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Pictures from Dia Mirza's mehendi function recently landed on the internet and went viral. The actor looked breathtaking in her classic yellow suit which she teamed with floral jewellery for the function.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This DIY pack is Mira Rajput's beauty secret for ‘brighter and refreshed skin'(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
This DIY pack is Mira Rajput's beauty secret for ‘brighter and refreshed skin'(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
fashion

This DIY pack is Mira Rajput's beauty secret for ‘brighter and refreshed skin'

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • Mira Rajput Kapoor is back from her best friend’s wedding and after all those ‘late nights, less sleep, dal makhani and lots of dancing’, this is the DIY organic face pack that she opts for her skincare and credits for her ‘quick fix glow’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani in black lehenga(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
Kiara Advani in black lehenga(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
fashion

Kiara Advani made our hearts skip a beat in 2 lakh black sequined lehenga

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:07 AM IST
  • For a recent event, the Kabir Singh actor, Kiara Advani stepped on the red carpet wearing a black sequined lehenga-choli sans dupatta and looked absolutely breathtaking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP