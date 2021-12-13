'The new Miss Universe is' Harnaaz Sandhu. See the exact moment she was crowned

Make way for the new Miss universe of 2021. It is Harnaaz Sandhu! Harnaaz brought the crown home after a gap of 21 long years of India winning the title. The last title was won by Lara Dutta as Miss Universe 2000. The big announcement was shared by the official handle of Miss Universe on Instagram where they shared a snippet of the exact moment Harnaaz was presented with the coveted crown of Miss Universe.

Harnaaz, in the video, can be seen holding hands with another contestant as they announce the new Miss Universe. The 21-year-old model from Chandigarh can be seen getting super emotional on hearing the name of her country in the announcement. Harnaaz beat 79 contestants in the pageant including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane to win the title.

In the video, Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico can be seen presenting the crown to a super-emotional Harnaaz and congratulating her. "The new Miss Universe is…India," the official Instagram handle of Miss Universe captioned their clip. Take a look at the exact moment Harnaaz was presented with the crown.

Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, is a model from Chandigarh who has completed her schooling and college from the city itself. Harnaaz has been in the industry for a long time and has several pageant titles to her name. Some of them include Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. Harnaaz has also featured in several Punjabi films, such as Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

The Miss Universe ceremony was held at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel on December 12, where Harnaaz became the 70th Miss Universe to be crowned and the one who brought home the crown after a long gap of more than two decades.

