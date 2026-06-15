These 7 oil-control face washes keep your skin fresh, oil-free, and dirt-free all day long

Oily skin has its set of cons, especially during summer. In fact, people with oily skin often struggle with excess shine, clogged pores, acne breakouts, and a greasy appearance throughout the day. That is where a face wash for oily and acne-prone skin comes into the picture. 7 face washes for acne-prone skin (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Choosing the right face wash for oily skin is important for maintaining healthy, balanced skin. A good face cleanser for oily skin helps remove dirt, excess oil, sweat, and impurities without making the skin overly dry or irritated. These face washes are typically infused with ingredients like salicylic acid, niacinamide, tea tree oil, charcoal, or neem that help control excess sebum production, cleanse pores deeply, and reduce acne-causing bacteria. While these face washes are great at removing excessive oil and germs, causing bacteria, it is worth noting that over-washing your face with these face washes can lead to dryness or irritation. That is why we have curated this list of 7 face washes that are perfect for people with oily skin. Top 7 oil-control face washes:

The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash is specifically formulated for people with oily, acne-prone skin who need deep cleansing without excessive dryness. This face wash is powered by 2% Salicylic Acid and 2% Niacinamide that help unclog pores, reduce acne, fade spots, and control excess oil while soothing irritated skin. Its lightweight gel texture feels refreshing and leaves skin clean, smooth, and balanced after every wash. It also contains calming ingredients like Cica and Allantoin, making it suitable for daily skincare routines focused on clearer and healthier-looking skin.

Reasons to buy Contains Salicylic Acid for acne control Niacinamide helps reduce acne marks Deeply cleans pores and excess oil Lightweight gel texture Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin Reason to avoid May feel dry on sensitive skin Strong actives may not suit beginners Daily overuse can irritate the skin

Customer Reviews Customers appreciate this face wash for effectively reducing pimples, controlling oil, and keeping the skin fresh throughout the day. Many users with acne-prone skin mentioned visible improvement in breakouts within a few weeks of regular use. A few users also liked the lightweight gel consistency and refreshing feel. However, some reviewers with dry or sensitive skin felt the formula was slightly drying when used twice daily.

2 . Tea Tree Pimple Control Face Wash Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Mamaearth Tea Tree Pimple Control Face Wash combines Tea Tree Oil, Neem, and Salicylic Acid to cleanse and control oil production gently. Salicylic acid in this face wash unclogs pores and fights pimples. Its refreshing formula helps remove dirt, impurities, and excess oil while supporting clearer-looking skin over time. It also contains niacinamide that evens out the skin tone. This face wash has a mild foaming texture that feels soothing and works well for daily use without making the skin feel overly tight. The face wash is especially popular among teenagers and young adults looking for a natural-inspired skincare option to manage pimples, blackheads, and occasional acne flare-ups.

Reasons to buy Tea Tree Oil helps reduce acne-causing bacteria Neem supports skin purification Mild and refreshing formula Suitable for daily use Pleasant herbal fragrance Reason to avoid Results may take time Fragrance may not suit sensitive skin May not work for severe acne

Customer Reviews Customers often mention that this face wash gives a fresh and clean feeling after every use. Many users liked its tea tree fragrance and noticed reduced oiliness and fewer small pimples after regular application. Customers with combination skin found it gentle enough for everyday cleansing. Some reviewers, however, mentioned that it may not be powerful enough for stubborn acne or deep breakouts. Overall, it is commonly appreciated as a beginner-friendly face wash for oily skin.

Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash is a dermatologically-tested cleanser formulated with Salicylic Acid to target acne, clogged pores, and excess oil, and it deep cleanses without over-drying your face. Its lightweight foaming formula deeply cleanses the skin while helping prevent future breakouts. This face wash has MICROCLEAR® technology, clinically proven to boost delivery of salicylic acid to unclog congested pores. It is widely known for its effective acne-fighting performance and refreshing after-wash feel. This face wash is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin and works well for people looking for a strong yet easy-to-use skincare solution. With regular use, it helps maintain cleaner, clearer, and smoother-looking skin without leaving a greasy residue.

Reasons to buy Trusted dermatologist-recommended brand Salicylic Acid helps prevent acne Deep cleansing action Controls excess oil effectively Reason to avoid Can feel drying on sensitive skin A strong formula may irritate beginners Fragrance may not suit everyone

Customer Reviews Customers frequently praise this cleanser for reducing acne and keeping oily skin under control. Many users noticed clearer skin and fewer breakouts after consistent use. Buyers also appreciated its refreshing texture and profound cleansing effect. However, some reviewers felt that the formula could be slightly harsh for dry or sensitive skin types, especially during winter. Overall, it is considered a dependable acne cleanser for people struggling with oily skin and recurring pimples.

Cetaphil Pro Oil Control Foam Wash is a gentle foaming cleanser is a Hypoallergenic & Non-Comedogenic Oil-free wash, and specially made for oily and sensitive skin. It effectively removes excess oil, dirt, and impurities while maintaining the skin’s natural moisture balance. Its soap-free and non-comedogenic formula cleanses without causing irritation or dryness, making it suitable for daily use. Its soft foam texture provides a soothing cleansing experience and leaves the skin feeling fresh, balanced, and comfortable. This cleanser is ideal for people seeking mild yet effective oil control with dermatologist-tested skincare support.

Reasons to buy Gentle on sensitive skin Soap-free and non-comedogenic formula Controls oil without over-drying Dermatologist-tested product Controls oil without over-drying Dermatologist-tested product Reason to avoid Premium pricing compared to competitors Mild formula may not target severe acne Foam texture may feel light for deep cleansing lovers

Customer Reviews Customers appreciate this face wash for being gentle yet effective for oily and sensitive skin. Many buyers reported reduced shine and a balanced skin feel after regular use. Customers especially liked that it cleanses well without making the skin feel tight or dry. Some users dealing with severe acne felt the formula was too mild for noticeable acne treatment. Overall, it is highly rated for comfort, softness, and daily oil control.

CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser is a skincare-focused cleanser formulated with Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide, and Ceramides to help manage blemishes, acne, and reduce oil production while supporting the skin barrier. Its gel-based formula gently exfoliates, removes impurities, and controls excess oil without stripping the skin of essential moisture. Its dermatologist-developed formula is suitable for acne-prone and combination skin types. The inclusion of ceramides in this face wash helps maintain hydration and skin comfort, making it a balanced cleanser for those who want acne care with added barrier protection and long-lasting skin health.

Reasons to buy Contains Ceramides for skin barrier support Salicylic Acid helps reduce blemishes Fragrance-free formula Suitable for combination and acne-prone skin Gentle exfoliating action Reason to avoid Can be expensive in some regions Slow results for stubborn acne May not foam heavily

Customer Reviews Customers often praise this cleanser for balancing acne treatment with hydration. Many users noticed smoother skin texture and fewer clogged pores after consistent use. Buyers with sensitive skin appreciated the fragrance-free formula and non-stripping feel. Some reviewers mentioned that visible acne improvement may take a few weeks. Overall, users consider it a high-quality cleanser that supports both acne management and skin barrier health.

The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash is a refreshing cleanser enriched with Community Fair Trade Tea Tree Oil. It is designed to cleanse oily and blemish-prone skin while leaving it feeling purified and refreshed. The lightweight gel texture creates a cooling sensation and effectively removes excess oil and impurities from the skin’s surface. Enriched with salicylic acid, this face wash helps reduce oil production and unclogs pores. It is suitable for daily use and is loved for its natural tea tree aroma and clean finish. It helps maintain a shine-free look and supports clearer skin with regular use.

Reasons to buy Tea Tree Oil helps purify oily skin Refreshing cooling sensation Suitable for everyday cleansing Helps control excess shine Popular natural-inspired skincare option Reason to avoid Contains fragrance Premium pricing May not suit very dry skin

Customer Reviews Customers commonly describe this face wash as refreshing and effective for oily skin. Many users enjoyed the cooling sensation and appreciated how clean and fresh their skin felt after use. Buyers with acne-prone skin noticed reduced oiliness and fewer minor breakouts over time. However, some reviewers felt the formula could be drying if overused. Overall, it is considered a suitable option for people who prefer tea tree-based skincare products.

Blue Nectar Honey & Neem Face Wash blends Ayurvedic-inspired ingredients like Neem, Honey, and Aloe Vera to cleanse oily and acne-prone skin gently. The formula helps remove dirt, impurities, and excess oil while keeping the skin soft and hydrated. Honey supports moisture retention, while Neem helps purify and refresh the skin naturally. The cleanser creates a soothing cleansing experience and leaves the skin feeling clean without excessive dryness. It is suitable for people looking for a herbal skincare option that balances cleansing with nourishment.

Reasons to buy Herbal and Ayurvedic-inspired ingredients Honey helps maintain hydration Neem supports skin cleansing Gentle formula for daily use Pleasant natural feel Reason to avoid Mild formula may not treat severe acne Premium herbal skincare pricing

Customer Reviews Customers often appreciate this face wash for its gentle and soothing cleansing experience. Many users liked the combination of Neem and Honey, saying it leaves the skin soft and refreshed after washing. Customers with oily skin reported reduced greasiness and a healthy glow over time. Some reviewers mentioned that while it works well for mild acne and daily cleansing, it may not provide dramatic results for severe acne conditions. Overall, it is valued for its natural feel and skin comfort. Table of comparison

Product Name Key Ingredients Benefits The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash 2% Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide, Zinc Helps unclog pores, reduces acne and excess oil, controls breakouts, and improves skin texture. Mamaearth Tea Tree Pimple Control Face Wash Tea Tree Oil, Salicylic Acid, Neem Fights acne-causing bacteria, controls oil production, and soothes irritated skin. Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash Salicylic Acid, Aloe Vera Deeply cleans pores, removes excess oil, and helps prevent pimples without over-drying. Cetaphil Pro Oil Control Foam Wash Zinc Coceth Sulfate, Glycerin Gentle foaming cleanser that removes excess oil while maintaining the skin barrier and hydration. CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide, Ceramides Clears blemishes, exfoliates dead skin cells, and strengthens the skin barrier. The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash Tea Tree Oil Purifies oily skin, reduces shine, and helps minimize acne and blemishes. Blue Nectar Honey & Neem Face Wash for Oily & Acne Prone Skin Honey, Neem, Aloe Vera Gently cleanses skin, controls excess oil, and provides antibacterial care with natural ingredients.

FAQs for Face Wash for Oily Skin Which ingredients are best in a face wash for oily skin? Ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree oil, niacinamide, neem, and clay are effective for controlling excess oil and preventing acne. How many times should oily skin use face wash daily? People with oily skin should generally wash their face twice a day — once in the morning and once before bedtime. Can oily skin skip moisturiser after using face wash? No. Even oily skin needs hydration. Use a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser after cleansing. Is salicylic acid face wash good for acne-prone skin? Yes, salicylic acid helps unclog pores, reduce excess oil, and prevent acne breakouts. Can a face wash remove pimples permanently? Face wash helps control acne and oil, but consistent skincare, diet, and lifestyle habits are also important for long-term results.