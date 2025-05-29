Trust these 7 waterproof foundations for a great coverage that stays long; No more makeup meltdown

With Monsoon season approaching, it's time to waterproof your makeup. And a waterproof foundation is what you should be investing in right now. Apart from staying put for hours, and not melting, waterproof foundation does not let your makeup look cakey as well. Best waterproof foundation for you(Pexels)

So, time to upkeep with this seasonal change and add a waterproof foundation to your vanity kit. To help you choose the right one, we have listed our top 7 picks for you.

Smashbox Always On Skin-Balancing Foundation delivers all-day comfort with a breathable, medium-to-full coverage formula. It actively adapts to your skin's needs, balancing oil and hydration for a natural matte finish. Enriched with a blend of skin-caring ingredients, it visibly smooths texture and resists caking or settling. Designed for diverse skin tones, it provides long-lasting wear while maintaining skin’s natural radiance. Its buildable formula ensures flawless coverage without feeling heavy or greasy throughout the day.

Specifications Coverage: Medium to full, buildable Finish: Natural matte Skin Type: All skin types, especially combination Longevity: Up to 16 hours Benefits: Oil control, hydration balance, breathable wear Shades: Inclusive range for diverse tones Format: Liquid Click Here to Buy

Daily Life Forever52 Coverup Foundation offers a feather-light feel with impressive staying power. This foundation smooths and evens out the complexion with its fade-resistant formula, delivering medium coverage and a natural finish. Perfect for daily wear, this foundation blends seamlessly and resists oxidation, ensuring your skin looks fresh throughout the day. With skin-friendly ingredients and a breathable formula, it provides a flawless look without clogging pores or feeling cakey.

Specifications Coverage: Medium Finish: Natural Skin Type: All skin types Longevity: Fade-resistant wear up to 12 hours Benefits: Lightweight, breathable, non-comedogenic Shades: Multiple skin-tone options Format: Liquid Click Here to Buy

NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation delivers full coverage that won’t quit. This waterproof, long-wearing formula controls shine and resists transfer for up to 24 hours. It glides on smoothly and sets to a matte finish, covering blemishes, discolouration, and imperfections with ease. Suitable for oily and combination skin, it keeps you looking fresh all day and night. Its broad shade range caters to every undertone and skin tone.

Specifications Coverage: Full Finish: Matte Skin Type: Oily to combination Longevity: Up to 24 hours Benefits: Waterproof, transfer-resistant, shine control Shades: 45+ inclusive shades Format: Liquid Click Here to Buy

Maybelline Super Stay Lumi-Matte Foundation offers a 30-hour wear with a luminous matte finish. It delivers full coverage that feels light and breathable while resisting sweat, humidity, and transfer. Its unique formula balances radiance and shine control, offering a healthy-looking glow without greasiness. Ideal for long days and all skin types, it stays fresh without fading or caking. Apply for a flawless, glowy-matte complexion that lasts.

Specifications Coverage: Full Finish: Luminous matte Skin Type: All skin types Longevity: Up to 30 hours Benefits: Sweat-resistant, transfer-proof, breathable Shades: Wide range Format: Liquid Click Here to Buy

L’Oréal Infallible 32H Fresh Wear Foundation combines long-lasting wear with lightweight comfort. Its breathable texture delivers buildable coverage and a fresh, natural finish that resists sweat, heat, and transfer. The formula feels barely there yet offers reliable performance for up to 32 hours. It blends effortlessly and adapts to various skin types, giving a smooth, flawless look without clogging pores. Ideal for daily use and active lifestyles.

Specifications Coverage: Medium to full, buildable Finish: Natural Skin Type: All skin types Longevity: Up to 32 hours Benefits: Sweat-proof, breathable, transfer-resistant Shades: 30+ shades Format: Liquid Click Here to Buy

Lakme Invisible Finish Foundation provides a weightless base for natural-looking makeup. It evens out the skin tone with light coverage that feels breathable and looks seamless. Ideal for everyday use, it minimizes imperfections without masking skin’s natural texture. Its water-based formula is perfect for oily or sensitive skin types, offering a dewy, radiant finish. The built-in spatula applicator ensures hygienic and easy application.

Specifications Coverage: Light Finish: Dewy/natural Skin Type: Oily to normal Longevity: Moderate (up to 8 hours) Benefits: Lightweight, water-based, daily wear Shades: Limited selection Format: Liquid (with spatula applicator) Click Here to Buy

PAC Studio HD Liquid Foundation offers high-definition coverage that’s camera-ready. It provides a flawless, airbrushed finish with full coverage and a matte effect. Ideal for photography, events, and daily glam, it smooths skin texture and blurs imperfections. The lightweight formula stays intact for hours without oxidizing or transferring. Its wide shade range and professional-grade formula make it a favourite among makeup artists and enthusiasts.

Specifications Coverage: Full Finish: Matte Skin Type: All skin types Longevity: Long-wearing (10–12 hours) Benefits: HD finish, non-oxidizing, professional quality Shades: Multiple shades for Indian skin tones Format: Liquid Click Here to Buy

FAQ for waterproof foundation How long does the waterproof foundation last? The foundation offers up to 24 hours of wear without fading, smudging, or transferring—perfect for long days, special events, or outdoor activities.

Can I wear this foundation while swimming or at the beach? Yes! It is designed to hold up through water exposure such as swimming or sweating. However, for maximum longevity, avoid rubbing your face with a towel and pat dry instead.

Is it suitable for all skin types? Absolutely. Our formula is available in matte, satin, and dewy finishes and is suitable for oily, dry, combination, and sensitive skin. It is dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores).

How do I remove waterproof foundation? Use an oil-based or dual-phase makeup remover to effectively dissolve the waterproof formula. Follow with your regular cleanser for a complete cleanse.

Does it work well under masks or during workouts? Yes. Thanks to its transfer-resistant and sweat-proof formula, it performs well under masks and during physical activity

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.