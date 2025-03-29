Try these vegan lipsticks for Navratri for a guilt-free glow; Our top 8 picks for you

Who says going vegan means giving up on glam altogether? Unless nobody told you about vegan lipsticks! Yes, with vegan being a buzz thriving in the Indian market, there are endless options of vegan lipsticks available. And with Navratri around the corner, you can actually switch to these cruelty-free lip shades for a more holistic approach. Vegan lipsticks for a cruelty-free glow

We know that when it comes to lipsticks, we cannot settle for one and so, we have this list of top 8 vegan lipsticks created for you. So, keep calm and try these vegan lip shades, especially during the Holy period of Navratri.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Bring on the luxury of Anastasia Beverly Hills Satin Full-Pigment Lipstick, a vegan, ultra-smooth formula that delivers intense colour in just one swipe. The satin finish of this lipstick glides effortlessly, leaving your lips feeling hydrated and nourished. Go all bold or natural, this lipstick ensures long-lasting wear with a lightweight feel. Say goodbye to dry lips and hello to a velvety, high-impact pout.

Specifications Finish: Satin Pigmentation: Full-pigment, high-impact colour Formula: Vegan, smooth, and hydrating Texture: Creamy yet lightweight Longevity: Long-lasting wear Application: Glides effortlessly for a one-swipe intense look Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Make a style statement with the Jeffree Star Velour Matte Liquid Lipstick, a high-impact, long-wearing formula that delivers rich, opaque colour in just one swipe. This lightweight liquid lipstick dries down quickly to a velvety matte finish without drying out your lips. So, either rock a bold red, a sultry nude, or an edgy mauve, this lipstick stays put all day without smudging or transferring. This lipstick is perfect for makeup lovers who want bold colour payoff with a flawless, transfer-proof finish!

Specifications Finish: Velvety matte Pigmentation: Ultra-pigmented, full-coverage colour Formula: Lightweight and comfortable Longevity: Smudge-proof and long-wearing Application: Precise doe-foot applicator for smooth application Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Amp up your lip game with the Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick, an ultra-comfortable, transfer-proof formula designed for all-day wear. The lightweight texture of this lipstick applies smoothly and dries to a flawless matte finish, ensuring long-lasting colour that won’t smudge or fade. This lipstick is infused with nourishing ingredients, that keep lips hydrated while providing an intense colour payoff. So, be it the soft nudes or bold reds, this lipstick stays locked in place, giving you the confidence to slay all day!

Specifications Finish: Ultra-matte and transfer-proof Pigmentation: High-intensity colour Formula: Lightweight and non-drying Longevity: Long-lasting and smudge-resistant Application: Precision applicator for even coverage Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Get playful with the KIRO 2-Pcs pH-Play Lip & Cheek Oil, featuring the shades Pink Funfetti and Four Play! The innovative formula of this lipstick reacts to your skin’s pH, delivering a unique, customized shade that enhances your natural beauty. Its lightweight, oil-based texture nourishes and hydrates your lips, adding a sheer, glossy tint. Perfect for both lips and cheeks, this multi-use product gives you a fresh, dewy glow effortlessly.

Specifications Finish: Sheer, glossy tint Pigmentation: pH-based color transformation Formula: Lightweight, nourishing, and hydrating Longevity: Long-wearing with a natural stain effect Application: Dual-use for lips and cheeks Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Why settle for one shade when you can have three? The STAZE 9to9 Love Tri-Angle Lipstick offers a unique 3-in-1 design, giving you multiple shades in one sleek bullet. The transfer-proof formula of this lipstick ensures intense, long-lasting wear while keeping your lips comfortable and hydrated. Whether you want to blend shades or use them separately, this lipstick makes creativity effortless.

Specifications Application: Unique tri-color bullet for customizable looks Longevity: Smudge-proof and fade-resistant Formula: Hydrating yet long-lasting Pigmentation: Intense, highly pigmented shades Finish: Matte and transfer-proof Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Bring home Pilgrim Matte Bullet Lipstick, which is an intense colour formula that delivers bold pigment in just one swipe. Designed for all-day wear, this lipstick is completely transfer-proof and smudge-resistant, ensuring a flawless pout from morning to night. The creamy matte texture of this lipstick glides on effortlessly, offering high comfort without drying out your lips. Be it your daily office work or a night out, this lipstick keeps up with your lifestyle!

Specifications Application: Effortless glide for precise application Longevity: Smudgeproof and long-wearing Formula: Smooth and lightweight Pigmentation: High-impact color in one stroke Finish: Matte and transfer-proof Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Meet the Plum Matterrific Lipstick, your go-to for a non-drying, highly pigmented matte finish. This vegan formula delivers rich, vibrant color while keeping your lips soft and hydrated. Unlike traditional mattes, this lipstick feels lightweight and comfortable, making it perfect for all-day wear. Whether you're looking for a classic red or a trendy nude, this lipstick gives you a flawless finish without compromise!

Specifications Application: Smooth, even glide Longevity: Long-lasting and comfortable Formula: Vegan, enriched with hydrating ingredients Pigmentation: Highly pigmented for full coverage Finish: Matte, non-drying Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Pamper your lips with the goodness of Mamaearth Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick, enriched with nourishing Murumuru Butter. This unique formula provides rich, long-lasting colour with a creamy matte finish that keeps lips hydrated and soft. Unlike drying matte lipsticks, this one glides on effortlessly and stays put for hours. Packed with natural ingredients, it’s a clean beauty must-have that delivers both colour and care!

Specifications Finish: Creamy matte Pigmentation: Rich, intense color Formula: Infused with Murumuru Butter for hydration Longevity: Long-wearing and smudge-proof Application: Smooth and even coverage Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Top three Features of vegan lipsticks:

Best Lipstick Finish Skin Type Best For ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Satin Full-Pigment Vegan Smooth Lipstick Satin All Skin Types Intense Pigmentation & Comfort Jeffree Star Cosmetics Velour Matte Liquid Lipstick Matte Oily & Normal Long-Lasting & Bold Colors Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Transfer-Proof Lipstick Matte All Skin Types Transfer-Proof & Lightweight Wear KIRO 2-Pcs pH-Play Lip & Cheek Oil - Pink Funfetti & Four Play Lipstick Glossy & Sheer Dry & Sensitive Hydration & Natural Tint STAZE 9to9 Love Tri-Angle 3 in 1 Transferproof Lipstick Matte All Skin Types Multi-Use & Travel-Friendly Pilgrim Matte Bullet Intense Colour Transferproof & Smudgeproof Lipstick Matte Oily & Normal Smudgeproof & High Coverage Plum Matterrific Highly Pigmented Non-Drying Vegan Lipstick Soft Matte Dry & Normal Vegan & Non-Drying Formula Mamaearth Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick With Murumuru Butter Creamy Matte Dry & Sensitive Nourishing & Long-Wear

Similar articles for you

Best Insight lipsticks: Get bold, beautiful, and luscious lips in minutes; Our top picks for you

Best concealers for a spotless, blemish free skin; Get even toned skin with these 8 picks

Makeup Revolution eyeshadow palette: One swipe to get from bold to rosy look; Top 8 picks

Waterproof mascara: Keep your makeup look smudge-proof and flawless with these top 8 picks

FAQ for vegan lipsticks What is vegan lipstick? Vegan lipstick is a type of lipstick that does not contain any animal-derived ingredients or by-products. It is also cruelty-free, meaning it has not been tested on animals.

What ingredients are commonly found in non-vegan lipsticks? Non-vegan lipsticks may contain ingredients such as beeswax, carmine (a red pigment derived from insects), lanolin (derived from sheep’s wool), and animal-based glycerin.

Are all cruelty-free lipsticks vegan? Not necessarily. Cruelty-free means the product has not been tested on animals, but it may still contain animal-derived ingredients. Always check the ingredient list or look for a certified vegan label.

How can I tell if a lipstick is truly vegan? Look for certifications from organizations like The Vegan Society, PETA, or Leaping Bunny. Additionally, review the ingredient list to ensure there are no animal-derived components.

Are vegan lipsticks safe for sensitive skin? Most vegan lipsticks are free from harsh chemicals, making them suitable for sensitive skin. However, always check for allergens or irritants such as essential oils or synthetic dyes if you have sensitivities.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.