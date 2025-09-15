Uncle Roger ties the knot in a beautiful Malaysian and Bengali ceremony: Here's what the bride and groom wore. Pics

Malaysian-born comedian and restaurateur Nigel Ng, popularly known as Uncle Roger with catchphrases such as “haiyaaa” and “fuiyoh”, has tied the knot with his longtime partner, lawyer Sabrina Ahmed. The couple sealed the deal in Sintra, Portugal, with two beautiful ceremonies upholding each other's traditions. Here's a look at what they wore. Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Rog, marries longtime partner Sabrina Ahmed.

‘Fuiyoh,’ Uncle Roger is married!

Announcing the news with a beautiful post on Instagram, the comedian wrote, “On July 19th, 2025, I married my best friend @sabriiines. Now, someone please help my uncle find a wife.” According to Vogue, they tied the knot on the weekend of July 17, 2025.

The celebrations kickstarted with a bachelor-bachelorette party with 70 friends, featuring a three-hour sunset cruise, games, and karaoke. They also hosted a sangeet ceremony, a Chinese tea ceremony, and a Western wedding ceremony.

What did the bride and groom wear?

The couple each wore four looks throughout their wedding festivities. For the sangeet, Sabrina chose a soft pink, floral-embroidered lehenga by Dolly J Studio. She wore an ornate qipao for the tea ceremony and a Vivienne Westwood bridal gown for the wedding ceremony.

As for the groom, Nigel chose a black tuxedo for his wedding. He changed into a traditional blush pink, embroidered sherwani set for the sangeet ceremony, complemented with stunning jewels. During the tea ceremony, he chose a dapper red velvet Mandarin collar jacket, black pants, dress shoes, and a gold brooch.

Lastly, the bride paid homage to her parents' wedding by donning her mother's wedding saree with all her original jewellery, complemented by Nigel, aka Uncle Roger, in a white tuxedo.

The couple's love story

Nigel and Sabrina's first in-person meeting took place at Boston Airport’s Terminal 3, after they matched on a dating app. Within a few months, in March 2023, the comedian realised that he loved her and wanted to spend his life with her. Later, in April 2024, Nigel would ask Sabrina to marry him in Tokyo.