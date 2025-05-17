Uorfi Javed reveals the dress she prepared for Cannes 2025 but unfortunately couldn't go. Fans say 'It’s their loss'

Uorfi Javed is known for her experimental take on fashion, creating looks that are no less than couture, and taking inspiration from renowned designers to make head-turning outfits. In an Instagram video, the fashionista revealed the dress she wanted to wear to Cannes but unfortunately couldn't. Uorfi Javed stuns in a blooming flower dress.

Uorfi Javed's magnificent Cannes dress

On May 17, Uorfi took to Instagram to share that the red blooming flower dress she was seen wearing in Mumbai a day before was supposed to be her red carpet outfit at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. She wrote, “This was supposed to be the Cannes red carpet outfit. This still isn’t complete thoda jaldi jaldi me banaya that (made it in a bit of a hurry), but looks good.”

‘Unfortunately, we could not go to Cannes’

The video gives a glimpse into the making of the dress. According to Uorfi, the concept behind the ensemble was ‘Blooming rose’. She wanted to show a bud that blooms into a flower with embroidered petals. Uorfi revealed that she and her team put a lot of effort into making the ensemble. “We had very little time, all the work was finalised at the last moment, so we worked day and night. I had also done embroidery on it so that when light falls on it and it opens, it shines really well,” she said in the clip.

Unfortunately, Uorfi couldn't go to Cannes. However, she didn't lose heart and decided that since the outfit is ready, she would get papped in Mumbai instead of the Cannes red carpet. Additionally, the dress was quite heavy and weighed almost 20 kg. “I was not even able to walk while wearing it,” the fashionista said in the clip.

How did the internet react?

Uorfi's followers loved her look and complimented her in the comments. One user wrote, “Cannes deserves Urfi >>>.” Another commented, “I’ve watched 12 influencers wearing substandard outfits - low fashion to start. But thisssss is BLOOM! Representing India then and now. Sky is the limit - I’m sure the MET is next for you.”

A comment read, “You really deserved Cannes.” Another said, “Isme Cannes ka ghata hai (It's Cannes' loss).” A user wrote, ”Don’t worry @urf7i aap nhi gye that’s their loss."