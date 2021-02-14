Vidya Balan takes quirky dressing up a notch, pairs fun hairdo with ₹35k saree
- For a virtual event, which was held recently, Vidya Balan decided to wear a beautiful red saree and add a quirky twist to it with her hairdo. The fashionista is a true saree connoisseur.
Sarees and Vidya Balan are a match made in heaven. The actor who was seen wearing six yards of elegance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival gave them global recognition. Vidya is a true saree connoisseur and there is no denying that.
The actor recently drapped another gorgeous piece for a virtual event. Vidya's organza saree was naturally dyed in madder. The handloom saree had a textured Kumo Shibori pallu that made it a statement piece. The 42-year-old paired her saree with a matching plunging neckline blouse that had buttons in the back.
To accessorise the look, Vidya sported a statement gold ring which she teamed with a pair of chunky gold earrings. Her glam included subtle smokey eyes along with mascara-laden lashes, slightly blushed cheeks, a nude lipstick and lots of highlighter. She maintained the fierce vibe with her quirky hairdo that included middle-parted hair, with the top half tied into a knot and she left the lower half down. The actor shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "For a virtual event today, (sic)."
Isn't Vidya's saree a must-have in every wardrobe? The six yards of elegance is from the shelves of the homegrown brand Medium and is worth ₹34,500.
Vidya's saree collection is every girl's dream. Check out some of our favourite ethnic looks of the actor:
On the professional front, Vidya Balan was last seen in the 2020 Amazon Prime release Shakuntala Devi. The film also featured Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead roles. Before that, she was seen in the short film Natkhat. Vidya's upcoming projects include Sherni which is being directed by Amit V. Masurkar.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Balan takes quirky dressing up a notch, pairs fun hairdo with ₹35k saree
- For a virtual event, which was held recently, Vidya Balan decided to wear a beautiful red saree and add a quirky twist to it with her hairdo. The fashionista is a true saree connoisseur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor in red mini dress is date night outfit goals, don't you agree?
- Shanaya Kapoor can carry the colour red like no other and she proved it recently. She posted an image of herself wearing a mini camisole dress which we think is a great date night look option for Valentine's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Add a touch of romance to your outfit just like Katrina Kaif on Valentine's Day
- Katrina Kaif recently shared images of herself wearing a gorgeous tie-dye crop sweater with safety pins in place of buttons. The sweater that is worth ₹25k is perfect for the Valentine's Day date that you are planning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena, Sara, Ananya: Ultimate Valentine's Day inspired by Bollywood divas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood’s boot camp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plastic is fantastic even in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza's ethnic attire collection is every bride's dream, have a look
- Dia Mirza has a gorgeous ethnic attire collection. Whenever the Miss Asia Pacific International 2000 steps out in a traditional outfit, she leaves us speechless. Take a look at some of her ensembles that are worth bookmarking.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s a jumpsuit jamboree in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion’s way forward
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Making the most of Valentine’s day, sustainably!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A quarantine comeback of ’70s fashion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweatshirts meet glamour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virtual front rows as New York kicks off digital fashion shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra channels inner CEO in well-fitted blazer worth ₹54k
- While promoting her recently released book, Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra dressed in a stunning blue wool well-fitted blazer and channelled her inner boss babe. We are here for it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra braves London winter in ₹1.9 lakh sweater and tracksuit
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video on her Instagram account which shows the actor wearing a stunning and, at the same time, comfy Work From Home attire. We are impressed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox