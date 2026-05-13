Walking 10,000 steps daily? These shoes are worth considering for comfort, grip and durability

Everyone loves the idea of walking 10,000 steps a day until the blisters, sore arches, and “why do my knees hurt?” phase kicks in. Because the truth is, walking regularly sounds simple, but doing it comfortably depends heavily on what’s on your feet. Between step-count challenges, desk-job burnout, travel-heavy routines, and people trying to move more throughout the day, walking has quietly become one of the biggest wellness habits of 2026. This also explains why comfortable walking shoes are suddenly everywhere. Walking shoes for men and women to meet their daily steps count (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less But not all sneakers work for long walking hours. Some feel too stiff. Some overheat within minutes. Others look good online but feel exhausting halfway through the day. The best walking shoes usually balance three things well: Breathability

Cushioning

Flexibility And most importantly, they need to work for real-life movement: office commutes, grocery runs, airports, long college days, travel, and evening walks. Walking shoes for your 10,000 steps a day

This pair sits somewhere between a walking shoe and a multi-purpose lifestyle sneaker. The breathable mesh upper keeps airflow consistent, while the non-marking sole makes it practical for indoor surfaces too, especially useful if your day includes gym floors, offices, or smooth tiled areas. The cushioning is balanced rather than overly soft, which actually helps during longer walking sessions because your feet don’t sink excessively into the sole. It’s the kind of shoe that works well for people constantly moving between different environments throughout the day. Best for: indoor walking, mixed surfaces, gym use Style bonus: Sporty without looking overly performance-focused.

2 . Campus Shoes OXYFIT (N) Men Slip-On Walking Shoes Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Slip-on walking shoes are becoming increasingly popular because people want convenience as much as comfort now. This pair from Campus is designed exactly for that kind of everyday movement-heavy lifestyle. The breathable mesh upper helps prevent overheating during long hours of wear, especially important in Indian weather where sneakers can quickly start feeling suffocating. What stands out most, though, is the flexibility. Instead of forcing your feet into a rigid structure, the outsole moves naturally with your stride, which makes longer walks feel less tiring over time. The slip-on structure also makes these practical for rushed mornings, travel, or anyone tired of constantly adjusting laces. Best for: college students, office commuters, everyday walking Style bonus: Looks clean enough to wear casually beyond workouts too.

Skechers continues dominating the walking-shoe category because of how aggressively comfort-focused the brand is. The Go Walk series especially is designed for long-hour wear without foot fatigue. This pair feels softer underfoot compared to many standard sneakers, making it useful for people consistently crossing high step counts daily. The breathable upper and lightweight construction also make long walks feel less exhausting overall. Best for: extended walking sessions, travel, daily step goals Style tip: Looks sporty but still wearable for casual everyday outfits.

This pair offers a slightly sturdier and more structured feel than ultra-light walking sneakers. That added stability helps during longer urban walks, especially on harder city surfaces. The breathable upper still keeps airflow comfortable, while the grip feels reliable for regular outdoor movement. If you prefer shoes with slightly firmer support instead of ultra-soft cushioning, this pair makes more sense. Best for: long city walks, commuting, structured support Style tip: Easy to wear with jeans and casual office fits.

This pair focuses on lightweight everyday comfort rather than aggressive sportswear aesthetics. The sole feels stable without becoming heavy, which is useful for errands, casual walks, or travel-heavy days. The breathable upper also helps during warmer weather, making these practical for repeated daily wear. It’s a dependable choice for women wanting comfort-first walking shoes that still look simple and wearable. Best for: errands, travel, everyday movement Style tip: Pairs well with leggings, joggers, or relaxed co-ords.

Puma’s Flyer Flex range focuses heavily on flexibility and lightweight cushioning, both of which matter a lot during longer walking routines. The shoe feels responsive without becoming overly soft, and the breathable structure helps prevent discomfort during extended wear. The sporty silhouette also makes it easy to transition between workouts and casual styling. Best for: brisk walking, gym-to-street wear, active routines Style tip: Looks especially good with athleisure outfits and relaxed cargos.

Slip-on walking shoes are becoming more popular because people increasingly want comfort without extra effort. This Boldfit pair focuses on lightweight wearability and easy movement. The cushioning feels soft enough for repeated everyday use, while the slip-on structure makes it practical for travel, rushed mornings, or daily errands. It’s the kind of shoe you can wear all day without constantly noticing it on your feet, which is usually a good sign for walking sneakers. Best for: travel, casual daily walking, comfort-first wear Style tip: Pair with joggers, shorts, or oversized T-shirts for an easy relaxed look. Walking 10,000 steps daily becomes much easier when your shoes actually support long-term comfort instead of just looking sporty online. Breathability, cushioning, flexibility, and lightweight support matter far more than flashy designs once you start walking consistently. Similar stories for you: Luxe watches at up to 50% off: These designer picks are truly worth it; 8 picks for women Channeling Michael Jackson energy? Recreate these movie-inspired looks without missing a beat Tried and Tested: Are Terra Luna’s linen staples worth the hype and the price?

Walking shoes: FAQs Are mesh walking shoes good for Indian summers? Yes, mesh uppers improve airflow and help reduce overheating during long walks. Are slip-on walking shoes comfortable for long hours? Yes, especially pairs with flexible soles and proper cushioning support. Can walking shoes be used for travel? Absolutely. Comfortable walking shoes are ideal for airports, sightseeing, and long travel days. Should walking shoes be lightweight? Generally yes. Lightweight shoes reduce fatigue during extended daily movement.