Want to create a hot desi girl look? Know how to style and layer your silver jewellery with these tips

Silver jewellery has a strong hold in desi looks, whether it's the breezy, bohemian fits for brunches and hangouts or classy accessories perfect for workwear. The format of silver may vary, from sleek sterling pieces to vintage-style oxidised ones. But regardless of the finish, the desi girl look almost always finds its match in silver. Celebs both on-screen and off-screen embrace the charm of silver pieces for an effortless look. (Reference pics: Pinterest)

ALSO READ: Pearls reimagined: 5 looks that show the never-seen-before versatility of this classic accessory

Over the decades, silver has had its strong moment, both on screen and off in Bollywood, like Alia Bhatt’s Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, unapologetically pairing stylish nose pins and jhumkas with sarees and bindi at the workplace (classic desi boss lady vibes). Or Sonam Kapoor’s character Bittu Sharma from Delhi-6, rocking a headscarf, halter neck top, midi skirt with chunky silver necklace, earrings and a baajubandh (for that uber cool vibe).

Even off-screen, celebs stun in silver, like Aditi Rao Hydari's selfie, featuring stacked silver bangles and jhumkas (jhumka is a non-negotiable staple in every desi girl's wardrobe, even celebs).

So, if you wish to make your accessorising game look effortlessly ‘desi, confident, and hot-girl snatched’, you have got to get your basics right, starting with the fundamentals of silver jewellery. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand some of the key styling rules related to silver jewellery.

Festive occasion-centric styling

Silver jewellery pairs beautifully with ethnic wear, just like how Sanya Malhotra effortlessly styled a printed saree with elegant silver pieces. Saree is often worn during festive occasions, and when paired with silver, the look feels cohesive and complete. Even beyond festive celebrations or ethnic wear, silver adds a distinct charm.

Aditya Modak, co-founder of Gargi & Utsaav by P N Gadgil and Sons, shared with HT Lifestyle some festive occasion-wise styling tips for oxidised jewellery. From grand weddings to intimate pujas and even workwear, he unpacked how oxidised silver pieces can be versatile.

He said, “One of the biggest strengths of oxidised jewellery is its ability to transition effortlessly into everyday wardrobes. A chunky ring with a matte finish, a geometric pendant, or engraved cuffs can turn even a simple jeans-and-shirt combination into something intentional. Worn with a monochrome jumpsuit or an oversized linen shirt, these accents speak of quiet confidence and style that does not try too hard.”

Aditya further listed the silver jewellery pieces based on the occasion:

Wedding: Intricately carved choker or a pair of oversized jhumkas layered with silver bangles can bring a touch of drama to a traditional look. Whether paired with a heritage silk saree or a richly embroidered lehenga, these pieces anchor the entire ensemble.

Intricately carved choker or a pair of oversized jhumkas layered with silver bangles can bring a touch of drama to a traditional look. Whether paired with a heritage silk saree or a richly embroidered lehenga, these pieces anchor the entire ensemble. Puja at home/ brunch: Lighter pieces are ideal. A layered chain with delicate silver charms, or dainty studs with engraved detailing, pairs well with flowy kurtas, fusion wear, or even simple cotton sarees.

Lighter pieces are ideal. A layered chain with delicate silver charms, or dainty studs with engraved detailing, pairs well with flowy kurtas, fusion wear, or even simple cotton sarees. Workwear: Silver ear cuffs

How to do layering?

Layering is about wearing multiple pieces together.(Reference Pics: Pinterest/@bidisha7roy and Pinterest/@selflove)

Now that you have a general overview of what type of pieces usually go with an occasion, let's take a closer look at one of the popular styling principles: layering. Layering is all about stacking multiple pieces of jewellery, like rings, necklaces, and bangles, to create visual depth and dimension in your look. It adds more personality and texture to your outfit.

Sanya Khandelwal, founder of Kicky and Perky, shared a guide to the rules regarding layering silver jewellery:

1. Asymmetrical length creates depth

The easiest thing to play with, when attempting to layer, is length.

Using necklaces or pendants of varying lengths creates visual focus and depth.

You will want to try a short choker-style neckpiece along with mid-sized or long necklaces or pendants to create a cascading effect.

If you can wear multiple ear piercings, consider using a stud in anything other than the lower lobe (the most common) piercing; wear a drop earring, a dangler or a hoop to create layers.

2. Start with the centre piece

Choose a piece that can stand out, a statement piece that captures visual attention.

Make it the focal point of your ensemble, and then work around it.

Add elements of various styles/sizes that almost frame the main piece of interest, thus adding a dramatic flair to the outfit.

3. Consistency

One easy and classic method of layering is with either the same or similar materials- the same metal, textures, colours and designs.

You could, alternatively, also experiment with contrast utilising different kinds of colours, textures and metals. Contrasting these elements, based on other features of the overall outfit, can create some cool fits.

4. Day and night