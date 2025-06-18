Pearls reimagined: 5 looks that show the never-seen-before versatility of this classic accessory

The mainstream image of pearls has long been associated with formal occasions and classic elegance, like galas and soirees. But in the contemporary era, how you style pearls is slowly revamping and breaking the mould, taking on a more versatile identity across different aesthetics and styles. While pearls retain their classy, timeless charm, they are also being integrated into innovative, modern looks; from streetwear to midday brunch, demonstrating the range of elegance and proving that they are anything but predictable. From drop earrings to layered statement pearl chokers, pearl accessories today suit every occasion; from casual to classy. (PC: Pinterest)

Dishi Somani, Founder of DishiS Designer Jewellery, shared with HT Lifestyle important styling tips on how to wear pearls, based on your occasion and OOTD mood:

1. Soft-glam date night: romantic and subtle

Pearl fits well with a romantic date night dress.(PC: Pinterest)

For a date or candlelit evening, pearls are your little secret to soft-glam perfection.

Single pearl drop earrings or pearl studs pair nicely with a satin slip dress or off-the-shoulder top.

Add a dainty pendant on a skinny chain to a plunge neck for an effortlessly elegant look.

To elevate the look, a small pearl anklet with strappy heels gives just the right aesthetics.

2. Boss lady in the workplace: intelligent and sharp

Contemporary boss lady outfits also benefit from pearls. (PC: Pinterest)

Pearls are no longer confined to the classic boardroom string. For workwear, the picture is streamlined and formal.

Crown your blazer's lapel with a pearl brooch, or combine slim pearl studs with a high-necked top.

Ditch the sets and try an asymmetrical pearl earring instead.

A classic pearl bracelet worn over your watch delivers sophistication without going overboard on your power suit. Here, pearls are all about turning heads, silently but strongly.

3. Evening showstopper energy: bold and adventurous

Pearl accessories are all the rage for evening dress.(PC: Pinterest)

Chunky pearl chokers and oversized earrings elevate any velvet gown, high-slit dress, or satin co-ord set.

Try a back-drape pearl necklace for open-back evening gowns; it’s the kind of detail that demands a double-take.

Pearl-embellished accessories like clutches, belts, or even heels add another layer of glam to your overall look without stealing the spotlight.

4. Street chic: laid-back yet elegant

Balance streetwear with dainty pieces.(PC: Pinterest)

Pearls can be worn well today with your least dressy, off-work wardrobes.

Try oversized jackets, distressed jeans, or even streetwear staples such as cargo pants and crop tops.

Top dainty pearl chokers over a basic white or beige-colored turtleneck for a carefree high-low look.

Pair chunky baroque pearl earrings with sloppy buns, baseball caps, or clean sneakers for that unexpected contrast.

You can even wear a long single-strand pearl necklace cinched up as a lariat over a hoodie; it's dressed-up casual with just the right level of shine.

5. Brunch chic: effortless and elevated

Keep it light and breezy with pearl hoops.(PC: Pinterest)

Pearls add a luxe touch to bohemian, artistic looks as well.