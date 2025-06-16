Seasonless fashion: Know the top styles and accessories that go beyond trends and make you stylish all-year long
Go beyond the trend cycle and create a timeless, versatile year-round wardrobe that makes you look chic and confident, no matter the season or setting.
Your wardrobe is already in a constant state of FOMO, trying to keep up with the ever-changing wave of trends, seasons, and styles. But by choosing seasonless fashion, you can stay ahead of your style game because you are no longer bound by fleeting trend cycles. Seasonless style is all about timeless silhouettes and versatile pieces that can adapt to any weather, occasion, or mood. And most importantly, seasonless style is sustainable, while also maintaining the style quotient. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared seasonless styles, accessories and more.
Top seasonless dressing styles
Samiha Jha, Director and Founder, Sammyukk, shared her go-to styles for building a wardrobe that transcends seasons and trends.
1. Hybrid dressing for hybrid lives
- A collared cotton jumpsuit is fine for a video conference and lunch.
- High-waist linen pants and a basic tee can be dressed up with a show-stopping necklace or dressed down with a tote and flats. Indian wardrobes must be that versatile, at least for individuals with dual roles and daily routines.
2. Smart styling for year-round use
- Year-round wardrobes depend on smart layering and versatile pieces.
- Substitute quick-fashion blouses with multi-purpose options such as bandeaus, camisoles, tank tops, and button-downs.
- A cami top is a good one to wear alone in summer or under a mesh top for chilly evenings.
- The midi dress is a year-round favourite, pair it with a jacket and boots in winter or kolhapuris and sunglasses in summer.
- The secret is to create a closet filled with pieces that do more than one task, be it across temperatures and events.
3. Gender-neutral and age-inclusive options
- Seasonless dressing is not just for women. Men also benefit from the same extent from swap-around pieces such as half-sleeve shirts, drawstring pants, and light jackets.
- Match a kurta with jeans for casual wear, or combine a polo shirt with chinos that can be used for work and evening activities.
- Even kids' clothing is changing, co-ord sets and rompers from silky cottons remain useful all year round, and layering ensures they are versatile.
- This method makes shopping for the entire family easier without sacrificing fashion and sense.
4. Personal style over seasonal trends
- When not confined by having a seasonal ‘in’ style every few months or so, you're free to concentrate on what actually works for you.
- For instance, if you are fond of Indian wear, a saree may be paired with a crop top during summer or paired with a full-sleeve blouse during winter.
- Merging the ethnic and Western, merging a silk dupatta with a truer unstitched jumpsuit here, also becomes simpler and more enjoyable when you are not limited to seasonal choices.
5. Weatherproof and travel-ready
- An outfit must function in any climatic conditions.
- A linen kurta set is pleasant in its own right to wear in hot places or under a jacket to travel to cold places.
- A wrap dress is a cover-up over a swimsuit at the beach or a restaurant dress, based on accessories.
- If you are visiting Ladakh and Goa in the same month, layering pieces and transition pieces are ideal.
Seasonless accessories
Achal Gupta, Founder of Craftier, a lab-grown diamond boutique, highlights timeless accessories that complement seasonless wardrobes. Here are the accessories she shared:
1. Graceful nosepins
- Nosepin embraces minimalism and a feminine aura in a subtle ornamentation that boldly defines your grace.
- For a bit more stylish edge, go for a floral motif.
2. Solitaire ring
- Solitaire rings have forever been the hallmark of sophisticated glamour, though the marquise diamond ring takes the genre up a notch.
- You can go solo or pair it with other rings as part of a ring stack.
3. Square pendant
- The square form is teaming up with the trend of bold, symmetrical, and architectural silhouettes in jewels, expected to rise in 2025.
- Layer it with other chains or sport it just as it is.
4. Tennis bracelet
- Studded with diamonds, a bracelet stands out in the ensemble.
- Looks good both solo, stacked with other bracelets, or worn with a watch.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
