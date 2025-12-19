Harnaaz Sandhu beams with pride as crowd cheers for India's Vipra Mehta’s rampwalk at Miss Cosmo 2025

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has been in the news ever since she landed in Vietnam to attend the Miss Cosmo International 2025. The actor is a jury member on the panel for this year's edition. Harnaaz Sandhu showed pride for Miss Cosmo India Vipra Mehta during the ongoing pageant competition. (Photos: Instagram)

After dazzling everyone with her sartorial choices and impressive recovery on stage after she was about to fall, the beauty queen is now winning hearts for her reaction to Miss Cosmo India 2025, Vipra Mehta.

Harnaaz Sandhu's reaction to Vipra Mehta

On December 18, an Instagram page called Pageant World shared a video of Harnaaz Sandhu's reaction to Vipra Mehta's introduction during the evening gown competition. In the video, Vipra arrives on stage, as she says her name and her country, “India,” the crowd erupts in cheers and roars.

Seeing the crowd's excitement for her country's contestant, Harnaaz can be seen beaming with pride and smiling brightly. As Vipra walked onto the stage to show off her gown, the crowd chanted “India,” to which Harnaaz couldn't stop smiling.

What did Vipra Mehta wear?

For the costume round, Vipra chose a dazzling, blood-red creation by Vazaneh. The ensemble features a corseted bodice adorned with intricate details, while sheer accents add a touch of allure. The design elements include a plunging sweetheart neckline, shimmering crystals embellished throughout, a thigh-high slit, and a cascading train on the back.

Vipra rounded off the ensemble with a dupatta-style stole featuring embellishments on the neck, giving an illusion of a necklace. She completed the look with matching embellished heels, ruby-adorned earrings, and left her tresses loose in a centre parting, styled with soft, blowout waves.

As for the glam, the Miss Cosmo India chose winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter to round off the glamorous look.

How did the internet react?

Fans showered Vipra with compliments. One Instagram user wrote, “Let’s do this INDIA. A star has risen.” Another commented, “Girllllll! Nailed it!!! What a fantastic gown! She’s the winner.” A fan called her ‘Mini Harnaaz,’ and another remarked, “She makes us proud.”