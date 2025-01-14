What is the viral ‘Latina Makeup’? Step-by-step guide to the bombshell look

Latina makeup has taken over the internet. This trend involves people going from bare-face to full-face glam Latina makeup in a smooth transition. The viral makeup trend of 2025 has flooded social media feeds with people showing their different takes on it: from ‘Bengali girl’ to ‘Tamil girl’ trying Latin makeup. Each version shows how the bombshell makeover effortlessly pops the natural facial features. Latina makeup has captivated netizens with defined eyebrows, highlighted cheekbones and plump lips. (PC: Pinterest)

Viral Latina makeup guide

Latina Makeup channels the inner baddie through the sharp features of the style. It primarily features sharp eyebrows, defined eyes, full luscious lips and highlighted cheekbones. The contoured look gives a sculpted finish. The look is sultry and seductive, reminiscent of a femme fatale style.

Defined eyebrows: Begin by defining the eyebrows with a brow pencil. Use concealer around the brows to further enhance their shape. Apply foundation and blend it evenly into the skin.

Sculpted contouring: Next, use a bronzer to contour the forehead, cheekbones, and nose bridge for a snatched, sculpted look. Blend the bronzer thoroughly. Apply a highlighter under the eyes to brighten and accentuate the eye area.

Dramatic eyes: For the eyes, apply brown eyeshadow along the lower waterline and in the crease of the eyelids. Create a sharp-winged eyeliner and add voluminous false lashes for extra drama. The inner eye corners are highlighted with shimmer.

Full plump lips: Finally, use a lip liner to define the cupid's bow and the shape of the lips. Latina makeup involves a fuller lip size, so adjust it accordingly. Fill in with a warm-toned lipstick to complete the look. Typically the liner is a shade darker to draw the shape, giving the illusion of fuller, luscious, lips.

Stands out among other makeup trends

Makeup trends continue to make rounds on social media, from glazed blush to natural feathered brows. What makes Latina makeup stand out is its unapologetically bold glam, featuring high contoured cheeks, and filled-in eyebrows. This contrasts with recent makeup trends, where the soft, dewy look with mascara and subtle blush was all the rage, channelling a natural, coy look. Latina makeup is a resurgence of the baddie style.